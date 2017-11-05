Truck Crashes Into Home And Injures Woman

A woman working in her garage was severely injured by an out of control vehicle Saturday afternoon.

APD officers and emergency personnel were called out to the scene after a truck driving north on Western, jumped a curb, hit a pole and a retaining wall. The right front tire of the vehicle blew out causing the driver to lose control and crash into a carport of a nearby home. A 55-year-old woman was preparing for a garage sale at the residence and was trapped under the truck. The woman was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery and at last report was in stable condition.

The condition of the driver has not been reported and police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the incident.