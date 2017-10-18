Traffic Accident Results In Shots Being Fired

A traffic collision leads to shots being fired in southwest Amarillo.

The Amarillo Police Department was called out to 45th and Coulter around 10:20 Tuesday night on a report of shots being fired after a two-vehicle collision at 45th and Chandler Drive.

Once on scene officers found a white 2000 Buick that had hit a wooden utility pole and a red 2005 Dodge Ram that had hit a fence, a storage building and two cars parked in a driveway.

APD Officials say both cars had been driving north on Coulter and turning onto 45th when they collided near the intersection. Someone in the Buick then fired shots at the pickup as both cars continued driving.

Police say that the driver of the pickup then intentionally hit the passenger side of the Buick, which caused both cars to lose control.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the two people at the scene were released pending investigation.