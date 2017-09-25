UPDATE: Traffic Accident Claims Life
By David Lovejoy
|
Sep 25, 2017 @ 1:02 PM
Photo Courtesy of News Channel 10

One man is dead after an early morning traffic accident in Amarillo.

A 1997 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Anita Brown Lewis, a 46-year-old female, broke down in the right-hand lane of westbound traffic in the 2100 block of Amarillo Boulevard West.  The Suburban was rear-ended by a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 51-year- old Herman Nanez Sr. who died at the scene.  Speed is a factor in this crash as well as not wearing a seatbelt.  The incident is still being investigated by the Traffic Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

Related Content

A.P.D. Investigating Two Weekend Armed Robberies
Heavy Rains Make Afternoon Travel Hazardous
Online Predator Operation Results In Arrests Of 7 ...
Amarillo Fire Department Crews Battle Fire
Buffs Fall to Tarleton State
Amarillo Area Lane Closures
Comments