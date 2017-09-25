UPDATE: Traffic Accident Claims Life

One man is dead after an early morning traffic accident in Amarillo.

A 1997 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Anita Brown Lewis, a 46-year-old female, broke down in the right-hand lane of westbound traffic in the 2100 block of Amarillo Boulevard West. The Suburban was rear-ended by a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 51-year- old Herman Nanez Sr. who died at the scene. Speed is a factor in this crash as well as not wearing a seatbelt. The incident is still being investigated by the Traffic Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.