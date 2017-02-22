Toot ‘N Totum Joins Efforts to Raise Funds for ARAD

Yesterday, we told you about the Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol and Drugs program, how they help our homeless and save taxpayers money. Now, we’re telling you how you can help them. The group intends to open a second facility this summer to house a 30 day, fee-based treatment program. We spoke with Board Chair, Dr. Perry Gilmore about how that money will be used.

Toot ‘N Totum, in stores panhandle wide, has issued a challenge to the community to donate and have agreed to match donations up to $10,000. Simply tell the clerk you’d like to donate and they will give you a receipt so you can deduct it from your income tax. Toot ‘N Totum is accepting donations until March 5th.