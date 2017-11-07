Tim & Kelli’s Wednesday Insta-Poll Question

Juli Briskman was fired from her job at Akima after she made her profile picture an image of herself flipping “the bird” to President Trump’s motorcade in Virginia last week. Akima has a policy forbidding employees from posting lewd or obscene content on social media.

Do you think she was fired for good cause or had a right to express herself on social media?

Click on Facebook or Twitter at the top of the page to post your opinion. You can also send an email to: kgnc@kgnc.com or call us at 806-3500-710.