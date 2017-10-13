Tim & Kelli Have New Information On The Texas Tech Shooter
By Tim Butler
|
Oct 13, 2017 @ 5:55 AM
This Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 photo provided by the Lubbock County jail shows Hollis Daniels, who was charged with capital murder of a peace officer in the shooting of a campus officer at the school’s police headquarters on Monday. Campus police took Daniels to the police station late Monday after finding evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia in a room. (Lubbock County jail via AP)

The Lubbock Police Chief held a news conference on Thursday. Listen to NewsDay Amarillo with Tim Butler and Kelli D’Angelo. Call in your comments at 806-3500-710. or post on our Facebook or Twitter.

