Thursday’s Ag News Roundup

As farmers continue to battle the mycotoxin dilemma plaguing area corn, hundreds of producers turned out yesterday for the meetings in Dimmitt and Dumas that were hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas Corn Producers. These were good informational sessions covering subjects like what can create the high levels of fumonisin being discovered around the region, theories on how to prevent or control the problem, and how price penalties are calculated when contaminated corn is discounted by a buyer.

When the discussion turned to crop insurance at the Dimmitt meeting, however, it became apparent that many farmers had concerns that they might not be receiving as much help as they had anticipated or hoped. To help sort things out for members of the KGNC audience who might share those concerns, I stepped outside the meeting for a conversation with Texas Corn Producers executive director David Gibson. Gibson told me, for some farmers there might not be any payment because, even though they’re getting hit with discounts related to quality, their fields nonetheless produced high quantities.

You heard Gibson use the acronym “APH.” That stands for actual production history – essentially an individual farm’s history of production measured over a period a years and one of the numbers used in crop insurance in determining how much a payment will be. Or, as some area farmers are likely experiencing, that there will be no payment at all.

In trying to avoid falling into the trap described above, there’s no perfect solution. But Extension Risk Management Economist DeDe Jones offered these thoughts on strategy…

In Dimmitt I also visited with DeDe’s husband, Cody Jones. Cody is a technical agronomist with Channel Seed, and he told me seed selection – looking for those hybrids that demonstrate lower vulnerability to mycotoxin – is the measure that most likely provides the best hope for prevention. But he also offers a little history to remind everyone that, while this is a tough situation, all is not lost.

And, as much as is humanly possible, our friends in agriculture will figure this out.

In other news, the owners of Beef Products Inc. have established a $10 million fund to benefit former BPI employees impacted by plant closures. The fund will help employees who were laid off when sales dropped after ABC News aired the notorious series of “pink slime” reports about the company’s Lean Finely Textured Beef product. BPI laid off roughly 750 employees and closed facilities in Iowa, Kansas and Texas at the time of those reports in 2012. You’ll recall about 200 of those lost jobs were here in Amarillo.

Something right around the corner: the referendum in which cattle raisers will vote on whether to create a state beef checkoff in Oklahoma. The official voting day is November 1st, but the mail-in process begins Monday. More information is available here: https://www.oklahomabeefcheckoff.com/

And, speaking of the cattle business: The Texas Cattle Feeders Association annual convention is Oct 8-10, here in Amarillo. Information is available here: https://www.tcfa.org/news-events/convention/