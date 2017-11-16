Thursday’s Ag News Roundup

The U.S House is scheduled to vote today on its version of a tax reform bill. And as the process moves forward, people in the business of agriculture are watching closely, including National Sorghum Producers CEO Tim Lust. Lust says, at this stage, there are some aspects of the legislation that could use some improvement, but the big thing overall is getting taxes lowered:

Another big issue ag is watching is trade, especially the ongoing NAFTA negotiations. The latest round of talks is underway in Mexico City, and, as we all know, things haven’t gone all that well, so far. Well, who’s to blame for the fact that things are not going more smoothly? U.S. agriculture, that’s who. At least that’s true if you believe U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who told an audience at a speaking engagement this week that because “special interest groups,” such as agriculture, are going around “screaming and yelling publicly,” it’s complicating the environment and making the negotiations harder.

Harvest of summer crops is underway around the Texas Panhandle, and some corn farmers are surprised to find that – despite having had a good season when it comes to precipitation and temperatures – a shortage of sunny days may have hurt their crops:

That was Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell, who also tells us that, for cotton, some of our recent mornings have had such heavy dew, it’s made harvest a little sluggish.

And, we want to say hello to Kenny Patterson, AgriLife's new Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources in Collingsworth County. Since Kenny's from Wellington, his new job is letting him work in the very place he calls home.

