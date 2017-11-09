Thursday’s Ag News Roundup

House Ag Committee leaders and a group of farm lobbyists are calling on the Trump Administration to not withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Hagstrom Report says they’re also asking the White House to finish negotiations quickly to avoid potential declines in agricultural exports.

Texas Republican and House Ag Committee Chair Michael Conaway and Minnesota Democrat Collin Peterson met with lobbyists this week to discuss NAFTA. Following the discussion, the group said they were all unified in their opposition to withdrawal from NAFTA and in favor of a quick end to the negotiations.

However, the difficulty in the mission to prevent NAFTA withdrawal became apparent when the dairy lobby defended the Trump administration’s proposals to force Canada to end its supply management system. The European Union is taking advantage of the uncertainty and already seeking to make free trade deals with key U.S. markets like Japan and Mexico.

Despite what Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue calls a “disappointment” with the NAFTA negotiations so far, Perdue still is optimistic that the talks will result in a new NAFTA agreement…

USDA and the U.S. pork industry are slamming new World Health Organization guidelines that would severely limit the use of antibiotics in animal agriculture in a bid to reduce antibiotic resistance in humans. Through its top scientist, USDA says the WHO guidelines to severely limit prevention-uses of antibiotics in food-producing animals are “not in alignment with U.S. policy, and not supported by sound science.” The statement goes on to say that the guidelines “erroneously conflate disease prevention with growth promotion in animals.”