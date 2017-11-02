Thursday’s Ag News Roundup

We will likely see an increase in Texas peanut production this year as the acreage that went to that commodity was up compared with 2016 plantings. But – with harvest underway – Shelly Nutt, executive director of Texas Peanuts Producers Board, wants farmers to remember that quality is every bit as important as quantity, so, maybe, they should let some of those peanuts go:

Growing the customer base for sorghum is the principal mission of the Sorghum Checkoff. And, Doug Bice, marketing development director for the Checkoff, tells me that an important meeting is coming up:

It’s another day of watching the markets to see if the momentum for cattle futures prices will continue. On the CME yesterday, the December live cattle contract ended up 92 cents at $126.60 per hundredweight. That’s an increase of almost $17 over the past eight weeks. There’s been a similar rise for the November feeder cattle contract, as it received a 27-cent bump yesterday to finish at $159.70, up more than $16 from eight weeks ago. Cattle markets were headed up again right after the open this morning, but then began losing ground. Things may fluctuate throughout the day. To stay updated, listen to KGNC’s market reports at 30 minutes past the hour throughout the day.

Like a lot of business people, those in agriculture are waiting to see what will come out in the House Republicans tax reform plan. If things stay on track, the bill will be unveiled today. But, by various accounts, those putting the plan together continue to have extreme difficulty with the issue of how to cut tax rates without having to taking away too many of the tax breaks businesses and individuals like.