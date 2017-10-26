Thursday’s Ag News Roundup

In the world of agriculture, the first hard freeze of the year is an important hallmark. On the plus side, it can kill off pests. On the down side, it can bring an end to the potential production of certain crops. And, Mike Bragg, the Extension agent up in the Dalhart area, tells us the incoming chill represent a concern for calves.

So, that’s one possible worry. And as we’ve talked about, the freeze we’re expecting is not all that welcome for cotton farmers who have already seen their crop delayed by weird weather throughout the growing season. But, although USDA’s latest forecast for cotton production in the Texas High Plains is a little less optimistic than it was earlier in the year, Mary Jane Buerkle of Plains Cotton Growers says, if the 5.44-million bushel projection comes true, it will still be a big year historically-speaking.

In 2016 we saw a big jump in regional output to 5.1 million bushels, with that surge reflecting both better yields and increased acres planted to cotton.

One crop for which USDA has a very optimistic outlook is sorghum. If the latest USDA forecast proves true, the nationwide average yield for sorghum this year will be 72 bushels per acre, which would mark the first time ever that the 70-bushel threshold has been achieved three years in a row. Not too far back, maybe ten to fifteen years ago, the national average was down in the 60s. The gains in yields have come about largely through better seed genetics developed with checkoff-funded research, and John Duff with the Sorghum Checkoff says they want to go higher.

One incentive for continuing to increase yields: the growing demand for sorghum as the Checkoff works to diversify the customer base.

Now, let’s look to Washington, where there’s a lot going on of importance to agriculture.

First off, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte was able to get his guest worker bill approved by his committee yesterday. Just barely. Goodlatte’s legislation would create a new visa program to ensure that agriculture can obtain a steady year-round supply of immigrant labor. But, the 17-16 vote, was perhaps not the most encouraging sendoff for the bill on its way to an eventual floor vote in the House.

Meanwhile, a lot of ag groups are lining up in support of new legislation to strengthen the ARC-County program. A bill filed by two senators – Republican Joni Ernst of Iowa and Democrat Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota – would, among other things, direct the Farm Service Agency to use crop insurance data rather than farmer surveys as the first choice in yield calculations.

And, also from Washington, as House Ag Committee Chairman Mike Conaway continues his effort to get the farm bill finished on time, he tells us he’s optimistic a House vote will occur by the first quarter of next year. With issues like tax reform and health care getting Congress’ attention, Conaway concedes not a lot of lawmakers are bringing up the topic of farm programs at the present time. But, he believes his fellow members will ultimately be drawn back to the fact that the farm bill affects constituents in every congressional district.