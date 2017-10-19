Thursday’s Ag News Roundup

It looks like our country may be in the process of bringing in the biggest bumper crop ever for peanuts. A recently released estimate from USDA forecasts record production: 7.78 billion pounds. Farmers in the Texas Panhandle are doing their part to contribute to the massive output, as I learned in my conversation with Shelly Nutt, executive director of Texas Peanut Producers Board.

But that same moisture did mean producers were hit with some disease issues…temporarily.

I also had a good visit yesterday with Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell, who tells me the wrap-up of the summer crop season is underway.

And, even though we have talked about concerns for corn and cotton of late, Jourdan tells me there are some good-yielding fields out there for those crops as well.

One crop we’ve talked about glowingly of late has been the new wheat crop that’s getting underway. There are a lot of green fields to see as you drive around the area. However, Jourdan tells me not all wheat growers have had the opportunity to benefit.

The RFS is safe. That’s what President Trump and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt conveyed to Iowa’s governor in separate phone conversations this week. Still, Governor Kim Reynolds says – despite the assurances she received – she will continue to push leaders in Washington to not cut ethanol production requirements. The White House has been under pressure from pro-ethanol senators who have threatened to hold up his nominees unless the Administration stands by biofuels.

USDA says it looks for milk prices to remain relatively stable.

Also from yesterday’s Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook report, USDA called for a coming decline in hog prices due to supply pressure. But prices for feeder cattle are expected to get a boost from feedlot demand. You can read the full report here: https://www.ers.usda.gov/webdocs/publications/85473/ldp-m-280.pdf?v=43026

More reports important to the protein sector are coming out from USDA today and tomorrow. Today it’s the monthly Livestock Slaughter report. Tomorrow: Cattle on Feed and Milk Production.

For those in the cattle business, specifically, today and tomorrow are the last two days to vote in the mail-in process in the Oklahoma state beef checkoff referendum. There is also still the official balloting day of November 1st. There’s more information available here: https://www.oklahomabeefcheckoff.com/