Thursday’s Ag News Roundup

With a proven need for a reliable supply of immigrant labor, agriculture groups have long petitioned the government to create a federal guest worker program. So, the postponement of yesterday’s scheduled committee vote on House Judiciary Committee Bob Goodlatte’s bill was a letdown for many in agriculture. There is still no word on when the vote will take place.

By some accounts, Goodlatte’s guestworker bill got tangled up in the highly contentious battle over immigration, as those who want more immigration restrictions pushed for a delay on the vote. Getting a guestworker program will likely be a tough battle, and House Ag Committee Chairman Mike Conaway may have been anticipating possible pitfalls ahead when he made this comment in Lamesa two weeks ago.

Immigration policy is always subject to rough and tumble politics. And, on another front, the effort to modernize NAFTA hasn’t gone too smoothly either.

When you look at things that affect the lives of ag producers, weather and markets are the biggies. And, here’s an item that combines those two forces: Analysts at CME Groups say the La Niña weather phenomenon may be coming back for real this time, after what was kind of a head fake last year. And the folks at CME are expressing some concern that the markets for corn, wheat, and soybeans might be “woefully unprepared” for the volatility La Nina can bring.

If we are about to transition into a La Nina, in our area we would associate that with very dry, even drought-type conditions. But our present experience certainly wouldn’t have you thinking La Nina. We’re getting more rain around the region as I write this, following a day of fairly heavy rain, including a calendar date record 1.78 inches for Dalhart yesterday. For Amarillo, the National Weather Service says, with the 39-hundredths Amarillo got yesterday, we started today at 25.22 inches of total precipitation year-to-date, which is 7.78 inches above normal.

The threat of the sugar cane aphid has discouraged many farmers from planting grain sorghum the past couple years, and acreage for that commodity has been down. But, research and education efforts have put growers in a stronger position strategically for battling the aphid, and Wayne Cleveland of Texas Grain Sorghum Producers says his association is looking for 2018 to be a comeback year.

With China and other export markets helping boost grain sorghum purchases, there would appear to be strong customer demand awaiting growers who return to sorghum.