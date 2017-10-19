Thursday Sports Update – Yankees Take Series Lead On Astros

New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius and Starlin Castro celebrate after Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York. The Yankees won 5-0 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Yankees Take 3-2 ALCS Lead On Astros

(Bronx, NY) — The New York Yankees are a win away from the World Series. They shut out the Houston Astros 5-0 in Game Five of the American League Championship Series in the Bronx. Masahiro Tanaka and Tommy Kahnle combined on a four-hitter for New York, which has won three straight to take a three-games-to-two lead in the best-of-seven matchup. Tanaka struck out eight while allowing just three hits and a walk over seven innings for the win. Gary Sanchez homered and drove in two for the Yankees, who are 6-and-0 at home this postseason. Dallas Keuchel also struck out eight, but allowed seven hits and four runs in four-and-two-thirds frames to take the loss. The series now shifts back to Houston for Game Six on Friday.

Cubs Beat Dodgers To Avoid NLCS Sweep

(Chicago, IL) — The Chicago Cubs are still alive in the National League Championship Series. Javier Baez hit a pair of solo homers and Willson Contreras also went deep as they beat the Dodgers 3-2 in Game Four at Wrigley Field. Jake Arrieta walked five, but struck out nine while allowing just three hits and one run over six-and-two-thirds innings for the win. Wade Davis gave up a solo homer to Justin Turner in the eighth, but got the final six outs for the save. Alex Wood surrendered all three solo homers in four and two thirds frames to take the loss for Los Angeles. Cody Bellinger also homered for the Dodgers, who are trying to reach their first World Series since 1988. Chicago now trails the best-of-seven series three-games-to-one. The Cubs also host Game Five on today. Pregame begins this evening at 6:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Dallas To Host 2018 NFL Draft

(New York, NY) — The 2018 NFL Draft is heading to “Big D.” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced yesterday that the Cowboys will host the draft April 26th-28th, 2018, at AT&T Stadium. The draft was held in Philadelphia this year following two years in Chicago.

Cowboys Prep For 49ers

Texans On Bye Week

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are on their bye week. They will return to action one week from Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks. The Texans are 3-and-3 on the season following Sunday’s 33-17 win over Cleveland.

“Thursday Night Football” Preview

(Oakland, CA) — “Thursday Night Football” features an AFC West showdown in Oakland. The Chiefs hit the road to face the Raiders coming off their first loss of the season. Kansas City fell to 5-and-1 when Pittsburgh topped the Chiefs 19-13 on Sunday. Oakland has lost four in-a-row since a 2-and-0 start.

Hawks Top Mavericks In Season Opener

(Dallas, TX) — Dennis Schroder scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Hawks to a 117-111 season-opening win over the Mavericks in Dallas. Dennis Smith Jr. had 16 points and 10 assists to lead the Mavericks. Nerlens Noel [[ no-ELL ]] added 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Dirk Nowitzki scored 10 points to begin his 20th season with the Mavs. The Mavs host the Kings tomorrow.

Rockets Hold Off Kings

(Sacramento, CA) — James Harden scored 12 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help the Rockets fight off the Kings, 105-100, at the Golden 1 Center. Harden also dished out nine assists, while Eric Gordon went for 25 sports getting the start for the injured Chris Paul. “CP3” was out with a knee injury. Clint Capela piled up 22 and 17 rebounds for 2-and-0 Houston. The Rockets host Dallas on Saturday in their home opener.

NBA

Indiana Pacers 140, Brooklyn Nets 131

Washington Wizards 120, Philadelphia 76ers 115

Orlando Magic 116, Miami Heat 109

Detroit Pistons 102, Charlotte Hornets 90

Milwaukee Bucks 108, Boston Celtics 100

Memphis Grizzlies 103, New Orleans Pelicans 91

Atlanta Hawks 117, Dallas Mavericks 111

Utah Jazz 106, Denver Nuggets 96

San Antonio Spurs 107, Minnesota Timberwolves 99

Houston Rockets 105, Sacramento Kings 100

Portland Trail Blazers 124, Phoenix Suns 76

Stars Rematch With Coyotes In Arizona

(Glendale, AZ) — The Stars and Coyotes rematch tonight in Arizona. Dallas dropped the ‘Yotes 3-1 on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. The Stars improved to 3-and-3 with the victory. Arizona is 0-5-and-1.

NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Detroit Red Wings 3

St. Louis Blues 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Los Angeles Kings 5, Montreal Canadiens 1

>>College Football Preview

(Undated) — Texas college teams are gearing up for their next games. On Saturday, fourth-ranked TCU hosts Kansas, Texas entertains Oklahoma State, SMU visits Cincinnati, Texas Tech hosts Iowa State, and Baylor welcomes West Virginia. The 24th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies are off this week.

Goodell Speaks Following NFL Owner’s Meetings

(New York, NY) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell isn’t making any changes to the national anthem policy, but says they believe everyone should stand. Goodell spoke yesterday following the NFL Owners Meetings in New York. Goodell said they have a great opportunity to work with the players and try to improve our communities. He added that the goal is to have no players protesting the anthem, but making it mandatory to stand isn’t necessary. Goodell touched on a few other topics including announcing the 2018 NFL Draft will take place in Dallas, as well as a new partnership with Ticketmaster. He also said he’s been pleased with the improved pace of play.

