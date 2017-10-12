Thursday Sports Update – Yankees Move On To Take On Astros In American League Playoffs

New York Yankees' Todd Frazier, right, celebrates with Starlin Castro after Frazier scored in the ninth inning of Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Yankees Complete Comeback Against Tribe To Reach ALCS

(Cleveland, OH) — The New York Yankees are headed to the American League Championship Series. Didi Gregorius hit a pair of early home runs to help power the Yankees to a 5-2 win over the Indians in the deciding Game Five of their AL Division Series in Cleveland. Brett Gardner singled in a run in a two-run ninth to help the Yankees pull away. David Robertson pitched two-and-two-thirds innings of one-hit relief to get the win. Aroldis Chapman struck out four over the final two frames for his second save. Corey Kluber gave up three runs in less than four innings to take the loss for Cleveland. Roberto Perez and Giovanny Urshela singled in runs in the fifth to get the Tribe to within 3-2. The Yankees overcame an 0-2 series deficit and now move on to play the Astros in the ALCS starting Friday in Houston.

Nationals Blank Cubs To Force NLDS G5

(Chicago, IL) — The Nationals and Cubs are headed to a deciding fifth game in their National League Division Series. The Nats shut out the Cubs 5-0 in Game Four at Wrigley Field to knot the best-of-five series at two games apiece. Stephen Strasburg returned from illness to start instead of Tanner Roark. He struck out 12 over seven innings of three-hit ball for the win. Washington scored on an error in the third inning and blew the game open with a grand slam by Michael Taylor off Wade Davis in the eighth. Jake Arrieta took the loss. The Nationals host Game Five on Thursday.

Cowboys Release CB Carroll

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are parting ways with veteran cornerback Nolan Carroll. The ‘Boys released Carroll on Wednesday and signed linebacker Justin March-Lillard. Carroll was in the first season of a three-year, 10-million-dollar contract he signed in March. The 30-year-old has just five tackles in two games for the 2-and-3 Cowboys.

Cowboys On Bye Week

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys are on their bye week. They will return to action October 22nd when they visit the San Francisco 49ers. The ‘Boys sit third in the NFC East at 2-and-3 after Sunday’s 35-31 home loss to Green Bay. Philadelphia currently leads division at 4-and-1. Washington is 2-and-2, while the Giants are 0-and-5.

Panthers And Eagles Square Off On “Thursday Night Football”

(Charlotte, NC) — Two of the best teams in the NFC meet on “Thursday Night Football.” The Eagles travel to Bank of America Stadium to square off with the Panthers. Both teams are 4-and-1 and in first place in their respective divisions. Carolina quarterback Cam Newton has come to life with 671 passing yards and seven total touchdowns the past two weeks.

Stars Play Preds In Nashville

(Nashville, TN) — The Stars are in Nashville to play the Predators tonight. The team will then return home to host Colorado on Saturday and Arizona next Tuesday. The Stars are 1-and-2 on the young season after Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over Detroit.

Mavs Face Hawks Tonight In Atlanta

(Atlanta, GA) — The Mavericks will face the Hawks tonight in preseason action in Atlanta. The Mavs will then travel to Charlotte to wrap up the exhibition slate on Friday against the Hornets. The regular season starts next Wednesday against Atlanta.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — The college locals are gearing up for their next games. On Saturday, Texas clashes with Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, seventh-ranked TCU travels to Kansas State, Texas A&M visits Florida, Texas Tech is at West Virginia, and Baylor visits 14th-ranked Oklahoma State. SMU is off this week.

Red Sox Fire Farrell

(Boston, MA) — The Red Sox will have a new manager next season. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced that John Farrell will not return next season for the final year of his contract. Boston won the World Series in 2013 in Farrell’s first year at the helm, but has been eliminated in the AL Division Series each of the last two seasons.

NHL

——

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Washington Capitals 2

New Jersey Devils 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Colorado Avalanche 6, Boston Bruins 3

Anaheim Ducks 3, New York Islanders 2

Calgary Flames 4, Los Angeles Kings 3 (OT)

NBA Preseason

——

Boston Celtics 108, Charlotte Hornets 100

Philadelphia 76ers 133, Brooklyn Nets 114 (at Uniondale, NY)

Miami Heat 117, Washington Wizards 115

Houston Rockets 101, Memphis Grizzlies 89

Portland Trail Blazers 113, Phoenix Suns 104