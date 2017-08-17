Thursday Sports Update – Rangers Sweep Tigers

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre, left front, and Elvis Andrus, left rear, are congratulated in the dugout after the duo scored on a Beltre two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Rangers Double Up Tigers

(Arlington, TX) — The middle of the Rangers’ order did the damage as they doubled up the Tigers 12-6 to complete a three-game sweep in Arlington. Elvis Andrus, Adrian Beltre and Nomar Mazara combined for eight hits, six runs scored, nine RBI and each of them hit a homer. Joey Gallo chipped in his 35th bomb of the year, while Cole Hamels improved to 8-and-1.

Rangers Host White Sox

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers play host to the Chicago White Sox tonight at Globe Life Park. Tyson Ross is on the mound for Texas, while the White Sox counter with Reynaldo Lopez. Texas looks to extend its win streak to four games. Pre-game begins at 6:30 on KGNC. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Astros Rip Diamondbacks

(Houston, TX) — Charlie Morton had a solid outing as the Astros ripped the Diamondbacks, 9-5, in Houston. Morton struck out nine over six-and-a-third innings of one-run ball to pick up his 10th win. Carlos Beltran belted a solo shot for Houston, and Josh Reddick added a two-run dinger. The ‘Stros lead the four-game series, 2-1.

MLB National League

——

Miami Marlins 8, San Francisco Giants 1

Milwaukee Brewers 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 6

San Diego Padres 3, Philadelphia Phillies 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati Reds 6

Colorado Rockies 17, Atlanta Braves 2

MLB American League

——

Kansas City Royals 7, Oakland Athletics 6

Seattle Mariners 7, Baltimore Orioles 6

Toronto Blue Jays 3, Tampa Bay Rays 2

Texas Rangers 12, Detroit Tigers 6

Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins (PPD/Rain)

MLB Interleague

——

Los Angeles Angels 3, Washington Nationals 2

New York Yankees 5, New York Mets 3

Boston Red Sox 5, St. Louis Cardinals 4

Houston Astros 9, Arizona Diamondbacks 5

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Cowboys Host Colts Saturday

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys play host to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is 1-and-1 this postseason after losing to the Rams on last Saturday. Saturday will be the first home game of the fall for Dallas. Kick-off is at 6 p.m. Pre-game begins at 5pm on KGNC.

NFLPA Fights Back Against NFL’s “Victim Shaming” Claims

(Washington, DC) — The NFLPA is fighting back against the NFL’s claims the union is victim shaming Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott’s accuser. The NFLPA tweeted this afternoon the league was lying in their public statement. They also call it another example of the NFL’s hypocrisy and an attempt to “creative a sideshow to distract for their own failings.” The NFL blasted the union earlier this morning, calling it “shameful” they’re questioning Tiffany Thompson’s credibility. Their comments came the same day Yahoo Sports reported Thompson considered getting cash from the Cowboys running back to keep sex videos private.

Texans Continue Training Camp

(White Sulphur Springs, WV) — The Texans continue training camp as they prep to host the New England Patriots on Saturday. The two squads wrapped up two days of joint practices on Wednesday. The Texans close training camp in West Virginia on Friday and will return to Houston for good.

Conflicting Reports Over LeBron’s Future

(Undated) — LeBron James’ time in Cleveland may be nearing an end. Citing an NBA source, Chris Sheridan says James is “100 percent leaving” the Cavaliers after the upcoming season. However, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports three sources close to LeBron say the report is “100 percent false.”

Bulls, Wade Expected To Reach Buyout

(Chicago, IL) — Dwyane Wade’s days with the Bulls appear to be numbered. ESPN reports the Bulls and Wade are expected to reach a buyout agreement in the next few months. The rebuilding Bulls owe the 35-year-old nearly 24-million dollars next season. Wade averaged 18.3 points in his first season with Chicago.