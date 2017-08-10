Thursday Sports Update – Rangers Split Series With Mets

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rangers Cruise Past Mets

(Flushing, NY) — Joey Gallo smacked his 32nd home run of the season as the Rangers cruised to a 5-1 win over the Mets at Citi Field. Nomar Mazara went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored for Texas, which earned a split of the two-game set and finished 3-and-3 on its road trip. Martin Perez hurled eight innings of one-run ball to up his record to 6-and-10.

Rangers Open Homestand Tomorrow

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers are off today. They will open up a 10-game homestand tomorrow night against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park. The Tigers and White Sox will also come to town during the stand. Cole Hamels gets the ball tomorrow. He is 6-and-1. The Astros will counter with right-hander Charlie Morton, who is 9-and-4 with a 3.78 ERA.

White Sox Hammer Astros

(Chicago, IL) — Tim Anderson homered and plated three to lead the White Sox to a 7-1 win over the Astros in Chicago. Derek Fisher homered in the eighth to break up the shutout for Houston. Collin McHugh allowed all seven runs in five-and-a-third innings to take the loss. At 71-and-42, the Astros lead the American League West by 13 games.

MLB National League

——

San Francisco Giants 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington Nationals 10, Miami Marlins 1

Cincinnati Reds 8, San Diego Padres 3

Philadelphia Phillies 3, Atlanta Braves 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Arizona Diamondbacks 2

MLB American League

——

Seattle Mariners 6, Oakland Athletics 3

Los Angeles Angels 5, Baltimore Orioles 1

New York Yankees 11, Toronto Blue Jays 5

Boston Red Sox 8, Tampa Bay Rays 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Houston Astros 1

MLB Interleague

——

Texas Rangers 5, New York Mets 1

Colorado Rockies 3, Cleveland Indians 2 (12 inn)

Detroit Tigers 10, Pittsburgh Pirates 0

Minnesota Twins 4, Milwaukee Brewers 0

St. Louis Cardinals 8, Kansas City Royals 5

Cowboys Lock Up P Jones With Four-Year Extension

(Oxnard, CA) — The Dallas Cowboys are locking up punter Chris Jones with a long-term contract. The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract extension through 2021. Jones was set to become a free agent after the 2017 season. He averaged a career-high 45.9 yards per punt last season, his fourth straight year over 45. Jones has put just under 40-percent of his career punts inside the 20-yard-line, the highest ratio in team history. He’s entering his fifth season as the Cowboys’ primary punter. He played college football at Carson-Newman University in Tennessee.

Watson Shines For Texans In Loss To Panthers

(Charlotte, NC) — It was a strong preseason debut for Texans first-round quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson completed 15-of-25 passes for 179 yards and added a 15-yard rushing touchdown in Houston’s 27-17 loss to the Panthers at Carolina. Tom Savage completed 9-of-11 passes and rookie running back D’Onta Foreman rushed for 76 yards on nine carries. Houston’s next preseason game is August 19th at home versus the defending champion Patriots.

NFL To Hire 24 Full-Time Officials

(New York, NY) — The NFL is finally getting full-time officials. The NFL Referees Association says the league plans to hire 24 full-time refs for the 2017 season. Full-time officials will be hired at each of the seven officiating positions. The NFL currently employs 124 officials, with 17 crews of seven people and five swing officials that serve as substitutes. Refs have always worked as contractors in the past. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent says it’s a great development for the league and improving the quality of the game.

NFL Preseason

——

7:00 p.m. – Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

7:00 p.m. – Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

7:30 p.m. – Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

7:30 p.m. – Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens

8:00 p.m. – Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

8:00 p.m. – New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns

8:00 p.m. – Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

PGA Championship Tees Off This Morning

(Charlotte, NC) — The 99th PGA Championship tees off at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this morning. The first group is set to open play at 7:20 a.m. Eastern. British Open champion Jordan Spieth can complete a career grand slam with a victory this weekend.