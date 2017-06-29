Thursday Sports Update – Rangers Pitching Falters Against Indians

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish points toward second baseman during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Rangers Topped By Tribe

(Cleveland, OH) — The Rangers were held to just four hits and one run over the first eight innings in a 5-3 loss to the Indians in Cleveland. Yu Darvish gave up three runs in six frames to take the loss. Robinson Chirinos and Elvis Andrus hit home runs for Texas, which fell back to .500 at 39-and-39. The Rangers and Indians wrap up their four-game series today in Cleveland. Andrew Cashner will return from the disabled list and get the start for Texas. He is 3-and-6 with a 3.50 ERA. The Tribe will counter with right-hander Corey Kluber, who is 6-and-2 with a 3.24 ERA.

Astros Outslug A’s

(Houston, TX) — George Springer went 3-for-4 with a home run to lead a 17-hit attack as the Astros outslugged the A’s 11-8 at Minute Maid Park. Josh Reddick had three hits and three RBI for Houston, which has won seven of its last nine games. Michael Feliz got the win and Ken Giles his 18th save.

MLB National League

——

San Francisco Giants 5, Colorado Rockies 3

Washington Nationals 8, Chicago Cubs 4

New York Mets 8, Miami Marlins 0

Cincinnati Reds 4, Milwaukee Brewers 3

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

San Diego Padres 7, Atlanta Braves 4

MLB American League

——

Toronto Blue Jays 4, Baltimore Orioles 0

Kansas City Royals 8, Detroit Tigers 2

Cleveland Indians 5, Texas Rangers 3

Minnesota Twins 4, Boston Red Sox 1

Houston Astros 11, Oakland Athletics 8

New York Yankees 12, Chicago White Sox 3

MLB Interleague

——

Philadelphia Phillies 5, Seattle Mariners 4

Pittsburgh Pirates 6, Tampa Bay Rays 2

Los Angeles Angels 3, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Cowboys’ Irving To Serve Four-Game Suspension

(Dallas, TX) — Cowboys defensive end David Irving will serve his four-game suspension after the NFL denied his appeal. Irving was handed the ban for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. The 23-year-old recorded 17 tackles, four sacks and four forced fumbles in 15 games last season. In other team news, the Cowboys have signed second-round draft pick Jourdan Lewis to his rookie deal.

Clippers Ship Paul To Rockets

(Houston, TX) — Chris Paul is joining James Harden in Houston. The Rockets acquired the nine-time All-Star from the Clippers in a blockbuster trade yesterday. The 32-year-old Paul averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 assists and five rebounds in 61 games last season.

Knicks, Jackson Part Ways

(New York, NY) — The Phil Jackson era in New York is over. The Knicks and Jackson mutually agreed to part ways yesterday. The Knicks went just 80-and-166 in the three full seasons Jackson served as the team’s president of basketball operations.

Cubs DFA Montero Following Rant

(Washington, DC) — The Cubs are designating catcher Miguel Montero for assignment. The move came less than 24 hours after he criticized pitcher Jake Arrieta and the staff for being slow to the plate while allowing seven stolen bases in Tuesday’s loss to the Nationals. Team president Theo Epstein said Montero’s rant “was an example of being a bad teammate.”

Tebow Homers On First Day With New Team

(Port St. Lucie, FL) — Tim Tebow is making the most of his promotion. Tebow hit a two-run homer on his first day with the St. Lucie Mets of the Class-A Florida State League. The New York Mets promoted the former NFL quarterback from low Class-A Columbia on Sunday.