Thursday Sports Update – Rangers Hold Off Mariners

Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor watches his grand slam in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Rangers Hold Off Mariners

(Seattle, WA) — The Rangers scored seven runs in the fourth and held on for an 8-6 win over the Mariners in Seattle. Rougned Odor belted a grand slam in the big inning for Texas, which is two-and-half games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card spot. Andrew Cashner went six innings to improve to 10-and-10. Alex Claudio earned his 10th save. Mitch Haniger and Nelson Cruz went deep for Seattle, which has dropped five straight. Felix Hernandez allowed five earned runs in less than four innings to fall to 5-and-5.

Astros Beat White Sox To Extend Winning Streak To Six

(Houston, TX) — The Astros’ winning streak is now at six games. Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-4 with two RBI as the Astros turned back the White Sox 4-3 at Minute Maid Park. His two-run double in the fourth erased a 2-1 deficit to put Houston in front for good. Brad Peacock allowed just two runs on one hit and two walks in six innings to improve to 12-and-2.

MLB National League

Miami Marlins 9, New York Mets 2

San Francisco Giants 4, Colorado Rockies 0

Pittsburgh Pirates 6, Milwaukee Brewers 4

Philadelphia Phillies 7, Los Angeles Dodgers 5

St. Louis Cardinals 9, Cincinnati Reds 2

Washington Nationals 7, Atlanta Braves 3

Arizona Diamondbacks 13, San Diego Padres 7

MLB American League

New York Yankees 11, Minnesota Twins 3

Oakland Athletics 3, Detroit Tigers 2

Kansas City Royals 15, Toronto Blue Jays 5

Boston Red Sox 9, Baltimore Orioles 0

Houston Astros 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland Indians 6, Los Angeles Angels 5

Texas Rangers 8, Seattle Mariners 6

MLB Interleague

Tampa Bay Rays 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Cowboys Visit Cardinals Monday

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys visit the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football” next week. Dallas looks to bounce back from a blowout loss to Denver in Week Two. The Cardinals are also 1-and-1. Dallas returns home in Week Four to host the L.A. Rams.

Cowboys DE Moore Returns This Week

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys will have defensive end Damontre Moore on Monday after he missed the first two games of the season due to a suspension. Moore, a former Texas A&M standout, signed with Dallas in March and recorded two sacks in the preseason. He has previously played for the Giants, Dolphins, Raiders and Seahawks.

Texans Preparing For Patriots

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are back on the practice field today as they get set to play the Patriots Sunday in Foxboro. Houston is 1-and-1 thus far, with a loss to Jacksonville and a win at Cincinnati. New England is also 1-and-1, losing to Kansas City and winning at New Orleans. The Texans lost to the Pats 34-16 in the AFC Divisional Playoffs last season.

Texans’ Bumps And Bruises

(Houston, TX) — Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has a broken finger, but said it shouldn’t bother him much on Sunday. Watt says it’s the same finger in which he tore a tendon a few years ago and he hasn’t had much use with it anyway. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph is coming off a shoulder injury and hopes to play at New England after practicing yesterday.

Watt Relief Fund Gets Contributions From Brady, Belichick

(Houston, TX) — J.J. Watt’s Houston Relief Flood Fund got help from this week’s opposition. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady donated 100-thousand-dollars, while head coach Bill Belichick chipped in with 50-thousand. Watt closed the fundraiser on Friday after raising more than 37-million-dollars. Nearly 210-thousand people donated to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Rams Face 49ers

(Santa Clara, CA) — Week Three of the NFL season opens with the 49ers hosting the Rams tonight. San Francisco has yet to score a touchdown en route to an 0-and-2 start. Los Angeles is 1-and-1 after last week’s loss to Washington. The Niners have won the last three meetings between the teams.

Division Two Football Player Dies From In-Game Injury

(Wichita Falls, TX) — The college football world is mourning the loss of Division Two player Robert Grays. The sophomore cornerback at Midwestern State in Texas died following injuries while making a tackle in Saturday’s win over Texas A&M-Kingsville. The 19-year-old sustained a neck injury late in the fourth quarter.

Stars Visit Avalanche

(Denver, CO) — The Dallas Stars continue preseason action tonight as they visit the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas defeated St. Louis on Tuesday to open the exhibition schedule with a win. The puck drops at 8 p.m.