Thursday Sports Update – Rangers Fall To Mariners

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister, left, takes the ball from starting pitcher Martin Perez, center, as Joey Gallo (13) and the rest of the infield watch in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Mariners Romp Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — Mike Zunino’s solo blast capped a five-run seventh inning and the Mariners crushed the Rangers, 8-1, in Arlington. Martin Perez took the loss and Robinson Chirinos had the only RBI for Texas. The Rangers have lost four-of-five and are four games back in the AL Wild Card race. Andrew Cashner gets the start tonight in the series finale. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Pregame begins at 6:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Angels Hammer Astros

(Anaheim, CA) — The Angels scored five runs in the first en route to a 9-1 thumping of the Astros in Anaheim. Max Stassi plated the lone run for Houston, which has dropped five of its last six. Mike Fiers allowed eight runs and 10 hits in less than four innings to fall to 8-and-10. Brad Peacock is on the mound for tonight’s rubber match. First pitch is at 9:07 p.m.

Indians Set AL Record With 21st Straight Win

(Cleveland, OH) — The Indians have reeled off the most consecutive wins in American League history. Cleveland extended its winning streak to 21 with a 5-3 victory over the Tigers in Cleveland. The 1916 New York Giants hold the record for the longest winning streak in MLB history at 26 games, although they did have a tie in the middle of that streak.

MLB National League

——

Philadelphia Phillies 8, Miami Marlins 1

Atlanta Braves 8, Washington Nationals 2

Chicago Cubs 17, New York Mets 5

Milwaukee Brewers 8, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

Cincinnati Reds 6, St. Louis Cardinals 0

Arizona Diamondbacks 8, Colorado Rockies 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 4, San Francisco Giants 1

MLB American League

——

Cleveland Indians 5, Detroit Tigers 3

New York Yankees 3, Tampa Bay Rays 2 (at Flushing, NY)

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City Royals 3

Baltimore Orioles 2, Toronto Blue Jays 1

Oakland Athletics 7, Boston Red Sox 3

Seattle Mariners 8, Texas Rangers 1

Los Angeles Angels 9, Houston Astros 1

MLB Interleague

——

Minnesota Twins 3, San Diego Padres 1 (10 inn)

Cowboys Visit Broncos Sunday

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys move on to Week Two as they visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Dallas started the season with a win over the rival Giants on Sunday night. The Broncos are also 1-and-0 after beating the Chargers. The ‘Boys visit Arizona in Week Three on Monday Night Football before returning home in Week Four to host the Rams. Pregame begins Sunday at 2:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Texans Visit Bengals

(Cincinnati, OH) — The Texans clash with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight at Paul Brown Stadium. Houston will roll with rookie quarterback DeShaun Watson as the starter over the benched Tom Savage. Watson threw for 102 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his NFL debut last Sunday. Kick-off is at 7:25 p.m.

Texans LB Cushing Suspended 10 Games For PED’s

(New York, NY) — The NFL is suspending Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing 10 games for violating the performance-enhancing substances policy. Cushing will be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster on November 28th. The 30-year-old racked up 65 tackles in 13 games last season. Cushing has spent his entire nine-year career with Houston, and has 12 sacks and eight interceptions in 100 career games.

White House Reacts To ESPN Host ‘White Supremacist’ Tweet

(Washington, DC) — The White House press secretary thinks ESPN host Jemele Hill should be fired for her tweets calling President Trump a white supremacist. During yesterday’s press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Hill’s comments outrageous and should be considered “a fireable offense by ESPN.” Hill lashed out at Trump in a series of tweets on Monday, calling the President a white supremacist who was unfit to serve. ESPN released a statement Tuesday saying Hill’s views did not reflect those of the network.

>>IOC Awards 2024 Summer Games To Paris, 2028 To L.A.

(Lima, Peru) — The host cities for the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games have been announced. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach made the unprecedented simultaneous announcement yesterday in Lima, Peru. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and members of the city’s bid committee were there for the IOC’s announcement. He said he can’t wait for his city to welcome back the international event. Los Angeles hosted the games in 1932 and 1984. Scott Blackmun, the CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee, called it an incredibly special day for Paris and L.A. Former U.S. Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix said nothing brings humanity together more than the Olympic Games.