Thursday Sports Update – Rangers Fall To Astros

Houston Astros' Derek Fisher (21) celebrates with Carlos Correa, left, and Jose Altuve (27) after his solo home run off Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Houston. Fisher's home run is his first hit in the majors. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Astros Hammer Rangers

(Houston, TX) — A nine-run sixth inning did the Rangers in as they lost to the Astros 13-2 at Minute Maid Park. Andrew Cashner took the loss, giving up four runs in four-plus innings before the bullpen imploded. Joey Gallo hit a 459-foot moon shot for his 18th of the season in the defeat. Texas still took two-of-three from first place Houston.

Rangers Open Homestand Tomorrow Against Mariners

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers will open up a seven-game homestand tomorrow night with the first of three against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park. Toronto will come to town for four games starting Monday. Tyson Ross will make his season debut for Texas tomorrow. The M’s will counter with lefty James Paxton, who is 5-and-1 with a 2.25 ERA.

MLB National League

——

San Diego Padres 4, Cincinnati Reds 2

Atlanta Braves 13, Washington Nationals 2

Colorado Rockies 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

New York Mets 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee Brewers 7, St. Louis Cardinals 6

MLB American League

——

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Tampa Bay Rays 6

Houston Astros 13, Texas Rangers 2

Seattle Mariners 6, Minnesota Twins 4

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Angels 7, New York Yankees 5

MLB Interleague

——

Miami Marlins 11, Oakland Athletics 6

Kansas City Royals 7, San Francisco Giants 2

Boston Red Sox 7, Philadelphia Phillies 3

Arizona Diamondbacks 2, Detroit Tigers 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Cleveland Indians 4

Cowboys Wrap Up Minicamp Today

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys wrap up their three-day, mandatory minicamp today. It’s the final workout for the team ahead of training camp next month. The preseason is less than two months away with the ‘Boys’ first game set for August 3rd against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

TCU, Texas A&M Prep For CWS

(Undated) — TCU and Texas A&M are preparing for the College World Series in Omaha. Double-elimination play starts Saturday with Bracket One action as Florida State faces LSU, and Oregon State meets Cal State Fullerton. In Bracket Two on Sunday, TCU takes on Florida, while Texas A&M battles Louisville. The bracket winners will meet in a best-of-three championship series starting June 26th.

U.S. Open Tees Off Today At Erin Hills

(Erin, WI) — The 117th U.S. Open tees off today at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. It’s the fifth major championship to be held in the state but first U.S. Open. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer, the past three champions of the event, are grouped together for the first two rounds. Johnson won last year at Oakmont, Spieth won at Chambers Bay in 2015, and Kaymer won the year before at Pinehurst. Other notable groups include Jason Day, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, and Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Bubba Watson. Amarillo Native Ryan Palmer tees off at 6:56am.

Warriors Victory Parade Today

(Oakland, CA) — The City of Oakland is hosting a victory parade for the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors today. The parade is expected to attract as many as one-million fans. The route will wind through downtown city streets to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center for a rally. The Warriors finished off Cleveland in Monday night’s Game Five of the NBA Finals, 129-to-120, to win the series four-games-to-one.

Mayweather-McGregor Fight Finalized

(Las Vegas, NV) — The mega-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is officially on. The 49-and-0 Mayweather announced yesterday he is coming out of retirement to face McGregor in Las Vegas on August 26th. McGregor is UFC’s biggest star, but has never boxed professionally.