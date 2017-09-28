Thursday Sports Update – Rangers Fall To Astros

Texas Rangers' Tony Beasley congratulates Drew Robinson on his solo home run that came off a pitch from Houston Astros relief pitcher Reymin Guduan in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Astros Rout Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in four as the Astros roughed up the Rangers 12-2 at Globe Life Park. Willie Calhoun and Drew Robinson went deep for the Rangers, who have lost six straight. Nick Martinez was rocked for six runs in five frames as he fell to 3-and-8. The Texas Rangers host the Oakland A’s tonight to start the final series of the 2017 regular season. Miguel Gonzalez is on the mound for the Rangers, who look to end a six-game slide. The four-game set wraps up on Sunday. Pregame begins this evening at 6:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Cubs Clinch Second Straight NL Central Crown

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cubs are celebrating their second straight NL Central championship. Chicago clinched the division crown with a 5-1 win over the Cardinals in St. Louis. The defending World Series champs eliminated the Brewers from contention for the NL Central title. The Cubs will face the NL East-champion Nationals in the NLDS.

MLB National League

Colorado Rockies 15, Miami Marlins 9

Arizona Diamondbacks 4, San Francisco Giants 3

Philadelphia Phillies 7, Washington Nationals 5

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis Cardinals 1

New York Mets 7, Atlanta Braves 1

Cincinnati Reds 6, Milwaukee Brewers 0

Los Angeles Dodgers 10, San Diego Padres 0

MLB American League

Houston Astros 12, Texas Rangers 2

Oakland Athletics 6, Seattle Mariners 5

New York Yankees 6, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Cleveland Indians 4, Minnesota Twins 2

Boston Red Sox 10, Toronto Blue Jays 7

Chicago White Sox 6, Los Angeles Angels 4 (10 inn)

Kansas City Royals 7, Detroit Tigers 4

MLB Interleague

Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Baltimore Orioles 3

Cowboys Prepare For Rams

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys return home Sunday to clash with the L.A. Rams at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is 2-and-1 this year and sits in a three-way tie atop of the NFC East with Washington and Philadelphia. The Rams are 2-and-1 as well. Linebacker Sean Lee and defensive tackle Stephen Paea missed practice on Wednesday. Join Jamey Karr and Tim Butler for the Cowboys Huddle this evening at 6 at Aspen Creek Grill 41-10 I-40 west. They will be talking about the Cowboys win over the Arizona Cardinals. During the show you can enjoy 97-cent Coors Lite Pints.

Cowboys’ Lawrence Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

(Frisco, TX) — Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Week after piling up three sacks against the Cardinals on Monday night. Lawrence leads the NFL with six-and-a-half sacks in just three games. Lawrence already has more sacks than Dallas’ 2016 sack leader Benson Mayowa, who finished last season with six.

NFL Requests Dismissal Of Elliott’s Lawsuit

(Frisco, TX) — The NFL hopes to have Ezekiel Elliott’s entire lawsuit tossed out according to a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The league hopes to prevent what it calls “hopelessly doomed proceedings”, and wants the injunction lifted that blocked Elliott’s six-game ban. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant granted Elliott’s injunction just before the start of the season, and the league is fighting for an emergency stay on Mazzant’s ruling. Oral arguments begin Monday.

Texans Host Titans Sunday

(Houston, TX) — The Texans open up a stretch of three straight home games this Sunday as the Titans visit NRG Stadium. Houston will also host Kansas City and Cleveland before a bye in Week Seven. The Texans are 1-and-2, while the Titans enter at 2-and-1.

Texans’ Watson Gives First Paycheck To NRG Stadium Employees

(Houston, TX) — Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is doing what he can to help some around the team deal with the effects from Hurricane Harvey. Watson gave his entire first game check to three women employees, who work in the NRG Stadium cafeteria that were impacted by the flooding. Watson’s initial check was for 27,353-dollars.

Bears Battle Packers On “TNF”

(Green Bay, WI) — Week Four of the NFL season kicks off with the Bears battling the Packers tonight in Green Bay. It’s the 195th meeting between the rivals. The all-time series sits at 94-94-and-6, but the Packers swept the season series last year and have won 12 of the last 14 meetings overall. QB Aaron Rodgers has asked the fans to interlock arms during the national anthem.

Louisville Places Rick Pitino On Unpaid Leave

(Louisville, KY) — Rick Pitino is on his way out as head basketball coach at Louisville. The school placed him on unpaid administrative leave yesterday amid a fraud and money laundering investigation. Pitino’s lawyer says the long-time coach has been effectively fired.