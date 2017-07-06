Thursday Sports Update – Rangers Bounce Back Against Red Sox

Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor (12) and Adrian Beltre celebrate Odor's two-run home run that scored Beltre, as Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez waits during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Rangers Rip Red Sox To Avoid Series Sweep

(Arlington, TX) — Andrew Cashner took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the Rangers rolled to an 8-2 win over the Red Sox at Globe Life Park. Rougned Odor and Carlos Gomez hit home runs for Texas, which led 8-0 in the fifth inning. Jurickson Profar had two hits and drove in two for the Rangers, who avoided a three-game sweep. Texas had lost three straight and six of its previous seven games.

Rangers’ Andrus Placed On Paternity List

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers are currently without shortstop Elvis Andrus. He’s away from the team while on the paternity list. Texas has called up infielder Jurickson Profar from Triple-A Round Rock to fill the void. Andrus is batting .301 with 11 home runs and 50 RBI this season. He’s also an American League Final Vote candidate for an All-Star roster spot, with the winner announced tonight.

Rangers Open Series With Angels Tomorrow

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers begin their final series before the All-Star break tomorrow night against the Angels at Globe Life Park. Cole Hamels will make his eighth start for Texas. He is 3-and-0 with a 4.12 ERA. The Halos will counter with right-hander Ricky Nolasco, who is 4-and-9 with a 4.42 ERA. The Rangers are third in the AL West at 41-and-44, 17 games behind first-place Houston.

Astros Too Much For Braves Again

(Cumberland, GA) — Josh Reddick and Marwin Gonzalez drove in three runs apiece as the Astros beat the Braves 10-4 at SunTrust Park. George Springer and Jose Altuve combined for six hits and three RBI for Houston, which had 16 hits in all and outscored Atlanta 26-to-8 in the two-game series. Chris Devenski got the “W” in relief as the ‘Stros won their fourth in-a-row.

MLB National League

——-

Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Philadelphia Phillies 2

New York Mets at Washington Nationals (PPD/Rain)

Miami Marlins 9, St. Louis Cardinals 6

Colorado Rockies 5, Cincinnati Reds 3

Los Angeles Dodgers 1, Arizona Diamondbacks 0

MLB American League

——

Toronto Blue Jays 7, New York Yankees 6

Oakland Athletics 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas Rangers 8, Boston Red Sox 2

Los Angeles Angels 2, Minnesota Twins 1

Kansas City Royals 9, Seattle Mariners 6 (10 inn)

MLB Interleague

——

Chicago Cubs 7, Tampa Bay Rays 3

Milwaukee Brewers 4, Baltimore Orioles 0

San Francisco Giants 5, Detroit Tigers 4

San Diego Padres 6, Cleveland Indians 2

Houston Astros 10, Atlanta Braves 4

Cowboys LB Wilson Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

(Frisco, TX) — Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Frisco, Texas Police say Wilson was arrested Tuesday night during a Fourth of July celebration at Toyota Stadium. He was released on bond. Wilson has appeared in all 16 games with the Cowboys in each of his first two NFL seasons. The 24-year-old posted 34 tackles last year.

Mavs Sign Top Pick Smith

(Dallas, TX) — Mavericks first round pick Dennis Smith Jr. is officially under contract after signing his rookie deal. The Mavs selected Smith ninth overall out of NC State. The point guard averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds as a freshman last season.

Thunder Bring Back Roberson

(Oklahoma City, OK) — The Thunder’s active offseason is continuing. According to ESPN, Oklahoma City will re-sign forward Andre Roberson for three years, 30-million dollars. Roberson is the Thunder’s top wing defender and often guards opposing team’s best creator. The 25-year-old was taken by OKC with the 26th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He averaged 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season. Thunder general manager Sam Presti has re-shaped their roster by also trading for Paul George and signing Patrick Patterson.

Conley Dies At 86

(Undated) — One of the only men to ever win championships in two major professional sports is dead. Gene Conley has passed away at the age of 86. Conley won a World Series while with the Milwaukee Braves in 1957. He also captured three NBA championships as a member of the Celtics from 1959-61.