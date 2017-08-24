Thursday Sports Update – Rangers Beat Angels In Extra Innings

Texas Rangers' Robinson Chirinos, right, is congratulated by Elvis Andrus after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(Anaheim, CA) — The Rangers put up three in the top of the 10th to grab a 7-5 win against the Angels in Anaheim. Rougned Odor, Robinson Chirinos and Drew Robinson each had an RBI in the deciding frame. Adrian Beltre had two solo blasts to give Texas a 3-0 lead before Los Angeles battled back. Tony Barnette worked out of trouble in the bottom of the 10th to get the save. Texas is two back of the second Wild Card spot in the AL. The Rangers wrap up their four-game series with the Angels tonight in Anaheim. Martin Perez will take the mound for Texas. He is 8-and-10 with a 5.26 ERA. The Halos will counter with right-hander Troy Scribner, who is 2-and-0 with a 3.46 ERA. Pregame begins tonight at 8:30 on KGNC.

Astros Drop Nats

(Houston, TX) — Alex Bregman’s three-run shot in the eighth clinched the Astros’ 8-1 win over the Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Jake Marisnick and Max Stassi hit solo homers, while Mike Fiers improved to 8-and-8. Fiers worked seven strong innings, allowing one run and striking out six. Houston ended a two-game losing streak to get to 77-and-49.

MLB National League

——

San Francisco Giants 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2

Pittsburgh Pirates 1, Los Angeles Dodgers 0 (10 inn)

Philadelphia Phillies 8, Miami Marlins 0

New York Mets 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati Reds 3

St. Louis Cardinals 6, San Diego Padres 2

MLB American League

——

Baltimore Orioles 8, Oakland Athletics 7 (12 inn)

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Tampa Bay Rays 6

New York Yankees 10, Detroit Tigers 2

Boston Red Sox 6, Cleveland Indians 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota Twins 3

Texas Rangers 7, Los Angeles Angels 5 (10 inn)

MLB Interleague

——

Seattle Mariners 9, Atlanta Braves 6

Houston Astros 6, Washington Nationals 1

Kansas City Royals 6, Colorado Rockies 4

Cowboys Prep For Raiders

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are preparing for Saturday’s preseason showdown with the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. The ‘Boys are 2-and-1 so far in exhibition play after Saturday’s 24-19 home win over the Colts.

Texans Prep For Saints

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are gearing up for their third preseason game on Saturday at the New Orleans Saints. Houston has split its first two games after Saturday’s 27-23 home win over the Patriots. In roster news, the Texans signed linebacker Mike Catapano from the Jets and released wide receiver Devin Street.

Week Three Of Preseason Begins Tonight

(Undated) — Week Three of the NFL preseason kicks off with a pair of games tonight. The Dolphins face the Eagles in Philadelphia, while the Panthers hit the road to take on the Jaguars in Jacksonville. The third preseason game is used as the dress rehearsal for the regular season.

Kaepernick Supporters Rallying At NFL Headquarters

(New York, NY) — Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment continues to draw more attention. A large crowd outside NFL headquarters in New York demanded Kaepernick’s return to action on Wednesday. The former 49ers star hasn’t been signed and most believe that’s because of his national anthem protests last season.

Mayweather, McGregor Hold Final Press Conference

(Las Vegas, NV) — The mega-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is just days away. The fighters held the final press conference before Saturday’s fight in Las Vegas yesterday. The 49-and-0 Mayweather is coming out of retirement for the bout. The UFC’s McGregor has never boxed professionally.