Thursday Sports Update – Jerry Jones Threatens To Sue The NFL

(Frisco, TX) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is ready to take legal action to try and prevent a contract extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The “New York Times” reports Jones is threatening a lawsuit against the league if an extension for Goodell beyond 2018 is approved. ESPN’s “Outside The Lines” reports Jones has hired famed New York lawyer David Boies and is exploring whether the requirement of two-thirds of NFL owners needed to approve such an extension can be increased to three-fourths. According to ESPN, Jones is one of four or five owners who believe Goodell should not continue as commissioner, while another half-dozen are on the fence. Goodell has been in place since 2006, but has been criticized in recent seasons for his handling of the national anthem protests and player discipline.

Hearing In Ezekiel Elliott Case Set For Today

(Frisco, TX) — A hearing with the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the Ezekiel Elliott case is set for today. The court will hear the Dallas Cowboys running back’s latest fight requesting an injunction to overturn his six-game suspension. Elliott received an administrative stay from the New York federal court last Friday, which allowed him to play in Sunday’s 28-17 home win over Kansas City. The NFL Players Association recently argued in its appeal that Elliott will sustain irreparable harm without an injunction. The 22-year-old was suspended six games following a domestic violence incident with his former girlfriend in 2016, although he was never arrested or charged in the case.

Cowboys Prep For Falcons

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are preparing for Sunday’s road game against the Falcons in Atlanta. Dallas will then have three straight home games. The ‘Boys have won three in-a-row to move to 5-and-3 on the season. The Falcons are 4-and-4.

Texans Prep For Red-Hot Rams

(Houston, TX) — The Texans continue to prepare for their Week 10 showdown with the red-hot Rams in Los Angeles. Tom Savage will make his second start in place of Deshaun Watson. Savage threw for 219 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 20-14 loss to the Colts. Houston has now lost back-to-back games to fall to 3-and-5 on the year. LA has won three straight to move to 6-and-2.

Watson Surgery Successful

(Houston, TX) — Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent successful ACL surgery yesterday. The rookie phenom was hurt a week ago in practice and will miss the rest of the season. Watson accounted for 21 total touchdowns in just seven games for Houston before the injury.

Seahawks Take On Cards On TNF

(Glendale, AZ) — It’s an NFC West matchup tonight on “Thursday Night Football” in the desert. The Seahawks and Cardinals meet at University of Phoenix Stadium. Seattle has lost two of its last three games to fall to 5-and-3. The Cardinals have alternated wins and losses every week and are 4-and-4 after Sunday’s win at San Francisco. The Rams lead the division at 6-and-2.

Mavs Off Until Saturday

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks are off the hardwood until Saturday when LeBron James and the Cavaliers come to town. Dallas split its two-game road trip after a 113-99 win in Washington on Tuesday. The Mavs moved to 2-and-10 with the victory.

Stars Wrap Up Homestand Tomorrow Against Islanders

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars will wrap up their three-game homestand tomorrow night against the New York Islanders at American Airlines Center. Dallas has split the first two games on the stand after Monday’s 4-1 setback to Winnipeg. The Stars sit at 8-and-7 on the season. The Isles are 8-5-and-2.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — In local college football action on Saturday, sixth-ranked TCU visits fifth-ranked Oklahoma, Texas hosts Kansas, Texas A&M entertains New Mexico, Texas Tech battles Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and SMU visits Navy.

College Basketball Tips Off This Week

(Undated) — The college basketball season tips off this week for most schools around the country. Tomorrow, SMU plays host to UMBC, TCU welcomes Louisiana-Monroe, Texas faces Northwestern State, and Baylor matches up with Central Arkansas. Texas A&M will take part in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center Friday and faces West Virginia.

Pitino Was Apart Of Payment Scheme

(Undated) — It keeps getting worse for former Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino. A federal indictment for Adidas executive Jim Gatto possibly shows that Pitino knew about the Cardinals paying star recruit Brian Bowen and may have even been involved. Pitino told ESPN in an interview last month that he had no idea about anything out of the ordinary. He was fired last month.

High School Football Thursday Night

Palo Duro Dons (2-7) host Randall Raiders (5-4) at Dick Bivins Stadium – 7pm