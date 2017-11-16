Thursday Sports Update – Ezekiel Elliott Drops Appeals

Dallas Cowboys NFL football star Ezekiel Elliott, top center, walks out of federal court, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in New York. Elliott's lawyers argued before a Manhattan federal appeals court on whether the Cowboys running back should be allowed to play while three judges decide the fate of his six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

(Frisco, TX) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is withdrawing his appeal and will serve his full six-game suspension. A hearing was set for December 1st for a potential preliminary injunction. Elliott’s agent issued a statement yesterday saying after careful deliberation and review of the recent decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Elliott has decided to forgo any further appeals and will serve the six-game ban. The statement said that by no means does this admit any wrongdoing by Elliott, who will not be eligible to play until December 24th against Seattle.

The move ends a long legal battle between Elliott and the NFL that stemmed from a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend in July 2016. Elliott was never arrested or charged in the case, but the league still chose to suspend him following a lengthy investigation.

Cowboys Prep For Eagles

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys continue to prepare for their "Sunday Night Football" showdown with the rival and NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. It's the first of three straight home games in a 12-day stretch for the 'Boys, who are 5-and-4 on the season. Dallas is three games back of the 8-and-1 Eagles. The Eagles can clinch the division with a win over the Cowboys.

Texans Prep For Cardinals

(Houston, TX) — The Texans continue to prepare for Sunday’s showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Tom Savage will start again for Houston, which has lost three in-a-row after last Sunday’s 33-7 setback to the Rams in LA. The Texans are just 3-and-6 overall. The Cards come in at 4-and-5.

Titans Take On Steelers On “TNF”

(Pittsburgh, PA) — “Thursday Night Football” features a battle of division leaders this week as the Tennessee Titans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Tennessee has won four in-a-row to improve to 6-and-3, tied with Jacksonville atop the AFC South. It’s the Titans’ best start since 2008. The Steelers are also riding a four-game winning streak that has them on top of the AFC North at 7-and-2.

NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves 98, San Antonio Spurs 86

Oklahoma City Thunder 92, Chicago Bulls 79

Washington Wizards 102, Miami Heat 93

New York Knicks 106, Utah Jazz 101

Atlanta Hawks 126, Sacramento Kings 80

Cleveland Cavaliers 115, Charlotte Hornets 107

Indiana Pacers 116, Memphis Grizzlies 113

Toronto Raptors 125, New Orleans Pelicans 116

Milwaukee Bucks 99, Detroit Pistons 95

Portland Trail Blazers 99, Orlando Magic 94

Philadelphia 76ers 115, Los Angeles Lakers 109

Paul Returns As Rockets Open Road Trip Tonight In Phoenix

(Phoenix, AZ) — Chris Paul is expected to return to action tonight as the Rockets begin a two-game road trip in Phoenix against the Suns. Houston will visit Memphis on Saturday before returning home. The Rockets are 11-and-4 after Tuesday’s 129-113 home loss to Toronto. The Suns sit at 5-and-10.

Mavs Resume Homestand Tomorrow Against Minnesota

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks resume their four-game homestand tomorrow night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Dallas opened the stand with a 97-91 loss to San Antonio on Tuesday. The Mavs fell to 2-and-13 on the year.

Indians’ Kluber, Nationals’ Scherzer Win Cy Young Awards

(Secaucus, NJ) — The Indians’ Corey Kluber and Nationals’ Max Scherzer are Major League Baseball’s Cy Young Award winners this season. Kluber claimed his second career American League honor, beating out fellow finalists in Boston’s Chris Sale and the Yankees’ Luis Severino. Scherzer won in the National League for the second straight year. It’s his third career Cy Young.

Astros’ Altuve Awaits AL MVP Results Tonight

(Secaucus, NJ) — Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will find out tonight if he’s the American League’s Most Valuable Player this season. He’s one of three finalists, along with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Altuve hit a career-high .346 to win his third AL batting title in the last four seasons.

Top-25 College Basketball (“USA Today” Coaches’ Poll)

#9 North Carolina Tar Heels 93, Bucknell Bison 81 (PK80 – Campus Game)

#10 West Virginia Mountaineers 98, American University Eagles 64

#15 Minnesota Golden Gophers 107, Niagara Purple Eagles 81

#18 UCLA Bruins 106, Central Arkansas Bears 101 (OT) (Hall of Fame Classic)

Creighton Bluejays 92, #20 Northwestern Wildcats 88 (Gavitt Tipoff Games)

#22 Saint Mary’s Gaels 76, Cal State Fullerton Titans 57

#23 Seton Hall Pirates 84, Indiana Hoosiers 68 (Gavitt Tipoff Games)

College Basketball Roundup

(Undated) — In Texas college basketball action last night, TCU defeated South Dakota 76-71, and SMU put down Northwestern State 81-35.