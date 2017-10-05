Thursday Sports Update – Diamondbacks Take NL Wild Card

The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after the National League wild-card playoff baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 11-8 to advance to National League division series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

D’backs Hold Off Rockies In NL Wild Card Game

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are headed to the National League Division Series. The D’backs built an early 6-0 lead and hung on to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-8 in the National League wild card game at Chase Field. Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Daniel Descalso made it 6-0 with a two-run shot in the third. The Rockies scored four times in the fourth inning to chase Zack Greinke and get back in the game. Colorado got to within 6-5 before reliever Archie Bradley’s two-run triple in the seventh made it 8-5 Snakes. Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to make it a one-run game again, but A.J. Pollock’s two-run tripled keyed a three-run bottom half to help extend the Arizona lead again. Andrew Chafin got one out in relief to get credit for the win. Jon Gray didn’t survive the second inning and took the loss. The D’backs play the Dodgers in Game One of the NLDS Friday in Los Angeles. Pregame begins Friday night at 9 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Yankees At Indians For ALDS Game One Tonight

(Cleveland, OH) — The Yankees play Game One of their American League Division Series tonight against the Indians in Cleveland. Sonny Gray will get the opening assignment for New York, while the Tribe starts Trevor Bauer . CC Sabathia will start Game Two for the Yankees tomorrow. Masahiro Tanaka will pitch Game Three at home on Sunday. Pregame begins this evening at 6:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Astros Host Red Sox Tonight In ALDS Game One

(Houston, TX) — The Astros and Red Sox meet in Game One of the ALDSthis afternoon at Minute Maid Park. Justin Verlander gets the ball in the opener of the best-of-five set for Houston. Boston counters with Chris Sale. The Astros will also host Game Two tomorrow, with Boston’s Drew Pomeranz opposing Dallas Keuchel.

Rangers Pick Up Banister Option, Release Fielder

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers are looking forward after the 2017 MLB season has come to an end. Texas exercised the 2019 option on manager Jeff Banister’s contract. The Rangers went 78-and-84 this season after winning back-to-back AL West titles under Banister. They’re not brining back bullpen coach Brad Holman and have replaced him with Hector Ortiz. In other news, the Rangers released Prince Fielder. The lefty slugger Texas acquired in a trade with the Tigers did not play this past season. Fielder hit .269 with 34 home runs and 158 RBI in three seasons with the Rangers.

Cowboys Clash With Packers Sunday

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys seek to avenge last season’s playoff loss as they host the Green Bay Packers Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas lost to Green Bay 34-31 in the NFC Divisional Playoffs in January. The ‘Boys enter Week Five at 2-and-2, while the Packers are 3-and-1.

Tapper Breaks Foot In Practice

(Frisco, TX) — Cowboys defensive end Charles Tapper will miss 10-to-12 weeks after breaking his foot in practice on Wednesday. He was inactive the past two games after Damontre Moore returned from suspension. David Irving is expected to take Tapper’s roster spot, who just completed his own four-game suspension. In other Dallas injury news, left tackle Tyron Smith was limited in practice Wednesday with a back injury.

Texans Turn Attention To Chiefs

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are turning their attention to Sunday night’s home game against the unbeaten Chiefs. Houston improved to 2-and-2 with a 57-14 trouncing of the Titans in Week Four. Kansas City, which is the lone unbeaten team left in the NFL, is 4-and-0 after beating Washington on “Monday Night Football.”

Texans’ Watson Wins Weekly Award

(Houston, TX) — Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Titans. Watson compiled five total touchdowns, four through the air and one on the ground. He threw for 283 yards and ran for another 24.

Mavericks Run Past Bulls

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks outscored the Bulls, 44-11, in the final quarter and cruised to a 118-71 win in Dallas. Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 17 points as they won every quarter and improved to 2-and-0 in preseason play. Dallas continues preseason action at the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

Rockets Host Shanghai Tonight

(Houston, TX) — The Rockets continue their preseason tonight, but not against an NBA team. They welcome Shanghai to the Toyota Center. Houston opened exhibition play with a 104-97 win at Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Rockets’ next NBA opponent will the Knicks when the two teams meet Monday in New York.

NBA Preseason

——

Memphis Grizzlies 110, Philadelphia 76ers 89

Charlotte Hornets 108, Detroit Pistons 106

Atlanta Hawks 109, Cleveland Cavaliers 93

Indiana Pacers 104, Milwaukee Bucks 86

Dallas Mavericks 118, Chicago Bulls 71

Denver Nuggets 122, Los Angeles Lakers 104

NHL

——

Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Winnipeg Jets 2

St. Louis Blues 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 4 (OT)

Edmonton Oilers 3, Calgary Flames 0

Philadelphia Flyers 5, San Jose Sharks 3

TMZ: OJ Has Secret Signing Session

(Las Vegas, NV) — It looks like OJ Simpson is making money under the table now that he’s out of prison. TMZ says it has a picture of the former football star secretly signing his name on sports memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel room Tuesday night. The report says Simpson spent two hours putting his autograph on a variety of items, including USC and Buffalo Bills football helmets. The memorabilia will likely be sold to auctioneers. Simpson still owes about 100-million-dollars in punitive damages to the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman after being found not guilty of their murders. If he makes money without reporting it, he would be in violation of federal tax laws.