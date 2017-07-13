Cowboys Most Valuable Sports Franchise

Forbes: Cowboys Named Most Valuable Sports Franchise

(Undated) — The Dallas Cowboys are once again the Most Valuable Sports Franchise in the world. Forbes values the Cowboys at 4.2-billion-dollars in their annual rankings released Wednesday. The New York Yankees are second on the list at 3.7-billion-dollars. Three soccer clubs round out the top-five in Manchester United at 3.69-billion, Barcelona at 3.64-billion and Real Madrid at 3.58-billion. The New England Patriots are sixth, followed by the New York Knicks, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Lakers. A total of 29 NFL teams, eight from MLB and seven NBA teams made the top-51, with the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Angels tied for 50th. The rankings are based on Forbes’ valuations over the last year for all NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, soccer, NASCAR and Formula One teams.