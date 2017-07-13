Thursday Sports Update – Cowboys Most Valuable Sports Franchise

Forbes: Cowboys Named Most Valuable Sports Franchise

(Undated) — The Dallas Cowboys are once again the Most Valuable Sports Franchise in the world. Forbes values the Cowboys at 4.2-billion-dollars in their annual rankings released Wednesday. The New York Yankees are second on the list at 3.7-billion-dollars. Three soccer clubs round out the top-five in Manchester United at 3.69-billion, Barcelona at 3.64-billion and Real Madrid at 3.58-billion. The New England Patriots are sixth, followed by the New York Knicks, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Lakers. A total of 29 NFL teams, eight from MLB and seven NBA teams made the top-51, with the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Angels tied for 50th. The rankings are based on Forbes’ valuations over the last year for all NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, soccer, NASCAR and Formula One teams.

Rangers Open Second Half Tomorrow In KC

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers open up the second half of the season with a 10-game road trip starting tomorrow night in Kansas City. Texas will also visit Baltimore and Tampa during the trek. The 43-and-45 Rangers sit three games out of the second AL Wild Card.

Rangers Second Half Rotation Set

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers’ rotation for the second half is set. Martin Perez will start tomorrow in KC. He will be followed by Cole Hamels, Yu Darvish, Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross.

Astros Open Second Half Tomorrow

(Houston, TX) — The American League-leading Astros open up the second half of the season with a six-game homestand starting tomorrow night against the Minnesota Twins. The ‘Stros hold the best record in the AL at 60-and-29, 16-and-a-half games ahead of both the Angels and Rangers in the AL West.

Mavs Face Kings In Vegas

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Mavericks face the Kings in the second round of the Las Vegas Tournament. The Mavs earned the three-seed after going 3-and-0 in preliminary round play. The Kings beat the Bucks yesterday to advance.

Rockets Upset By Nuggets In Vegas

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Rockets are one-and-done in the Las Vegas Summer League Tournament. The 10th-seeded Rockets were upset by 23rd-seeded Denver 87-81 in the opening round yesterday. Torrey Craig scored 27 points in defeat.

Knicks, Rockets Working On Anthony Deal

(Undated) — Trade talks involving New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony are heating up. ESPN reports the Knicks and Houston Rockets have discussed a potential four-team deal. However, a trade is not imminent. The 33-year-old Anthony is willing to waive his no-trade clause to join Chris Paul and James Harden in Houston.

Cubs Win “Best Moment” Award At The ESPYs

(Park Ridge, IL) — The Cubs are still being recognized for their 2016 World Series championship. The North Siders won the “Best Moment” award last night during the ESPY Awards for their Game 7 win over the Indians in the Fall Classic. Actor Bill Murray accepted the award from comedian Nick Offerman. Both were joined on stage by retired Cubs’ catcher David Ross for a champagne toast.