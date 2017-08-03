Thursday Sports Update – Cowboys Open Preseason Tonight

Cowboys Open Preseason Tonight In Canton

(Canton, OH) — The Cowboys open up preseason play tonight against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Few starters, if any, are expected to play. It’s the first time the game has been held on a Thursday ahead of the inductions. It was previously always played on Sunday, the day after the newest Hall of Fame class is enshrined. The Class of 2017 will be honored during Friday’s Gold Jacket Dinner at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Inductions will take place on Saturday. This year’s class is comprised of Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor, Kenny Easley, Morten Andersen and Jerry Jones. The ‘Boys will play five exhibition games in all. The regular season starts September 10th at home against the New York Giants. Pregame for the Hall of Fame game begins this evening at six on KGNC.

>>Rangers Sink M’s To Avoid Sweep

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers avoided a three-game sweep with a 5-1 win over the Mariners in Texas. Andrew Cashner tossed six innings of one-run ball to improve to 7-and-8. Elvis Andrus belted a two-run homer, while Joey Gallo and Delino DeShields added solo shots in the victory. Texas stopped a four-game skid. The Rangers begin a six-game road trip tonight with the first of four against the Twins in Minnesota. Texas will also visit the Mets for two games on the trek. Austin Bibens-Dirkx will get the ball for the Rangers. He is 3-and-1 with a 4.80 ERA. The Twins will counter with lefty Adalberto Mejia, who is 4-and-4 with a 4.07 ERA.

Rays Blank ‘Stros

(Houston, TX) — Austin Pruitt and three relievers combined for a five-hit shutout as the Rays topped the Astros 3-0 in Houston. Dallas Keuchel surrendered all three runs over five innings to take his first loss of the year. Houston has lost five-of-seven, including the last two in this four-game series.

WEDNESDAY’S SCOREBOARD

MLB National League

——

Cincinnati Reds 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

Miami Marlins 7, Washington Nationals 0

Atlanta Braves 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 3

Arizona Diamondbacks 3, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Milwaukee Brewers 4

New York Mets 10, Colorado Rockies 5

MLB American League

——

Detroit Tigers 2, New York Yankees 0

Toronto Blue Jays 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore Orioles 6, Kansas City Royals 0

Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox (PPD/Rain)

Texas Rangers 5, Seattle Mariners 1

Tampa Bay Rays 3, Houston Astros 0

MLB Interleague

——

Minnesota Twins 5, San Diego Padres 2

Los Angeles Angels 7, Philadelphia Phillies 0

Oakland Athletics 6, San Francisco Giants 1

Ravens Owner Resistant On Signing Kaepernick

(Owings Mills, MD) — Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti appears to be the only thing stopping the team from signing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick . ESPN reports head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome are in support of signing Kaepernick, but have met some resistance from Bisciotti.

Mayweather Talks McGregor Fight Money

(Los Angeles, CA) — Floyd Mayweather is expecting to rake in over 300-million-dollars for his upcoming fight with Conor McGregor. He spoke to Showtime’s “All Access” about the superfight coming up on August 26th, and said he’ll be making that much cash in just 36 minutes. UFC champ McGregor is expected make about 100-million-dollars. That’s the most ever for an MMA fighter.

Pete Rose Won’t Be Part Of Phillies Alumni Weekend

(Philadelphia, PA) — The Philadelphia Phillies announced today that Pete Rose will not be part of the upcoming alumni weekend events. The festivities with former past Philly greats is set for August 10th through the 13th at Citizens Bank Park. Court papers allege Rose had a sexual relationship with a 14- or 15-year-old girl in the 1970s, while he says she was 16. Rose issued a statement saying, “While I am truly honored that the Phillies fans voted for me to be this year’s Wall of Fame inductee, I am concerned that other matters will overshadow the goodwill associated with Alumni Weekend.” Rose added he agrees with “the decision not to participate.” The Phillies also announced they will not distribute a Pete Rose bobblehead on Friday, August 11th.

Famed Notre Dame Coach Parseghian Dies At 94

(South Bend, IN) — Famed Notre Dame head football coach Ara Parseghian is dead at the age of 94. Parseghian led the Fighting Irish to national championships in 1966 and 1973. He retired from coaching after the 1974 season and entered broadcasting as a color commentator.