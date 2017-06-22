Thursday Sports Update – Blue Jays Score Early To Sink The Rangers

Fans stand and cheer as Texas Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley talks to Joey Gallo, front, on his way home on an inside-the-park home run off Toronto Blue Jays' Joe Biagini during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Jays Hold Off Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — The Blue Jays went for six runs in the first inning and held on to beat the Rangers, 7-5, in Arlington. Tyson Ross was tagged for sevens runs in three innings to fall to 1-and-1. Joey Gallo and Shin-Soo Choo each hit homers in the defeat. The Rangers and Blue Jays wrap up their four-game series today at Globe Life Park. Martin Perez will take the mound for Texas. He is 3-and-6 with a 4.72 ERA. Toronto will counter with right-hander Marcus Stroman, who is 7-and-3 with a 3.15 ERA.

Astros Knock Off A’s

(Oakland, CA) — Mike Fiers tossed six innings of one-run ball as the Astros knocked off the A’s, 5-1, in Oakland. Fiers improved to 5-and-2 and has won four of his past five starts. Evan Gattis and Jake Marisnick each plated a pair of runs and Carlos Correa added a solo homer. The Astros and A’s wrap up their four-game series today in Oakland. David Paulino will make his fifth start for the ‘Stros. He is 1-and-0 with a 5.03 ERA. The A’s will counter with right-hander Jesse Hahn, who is 3-and-4 with a 3.56 ERA.

MLB National League

——

Miami Marlins 2, Washington Nationals 1

San Diego Padres 3, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis Cardinals 7, Philadelphia Phillies 6 (10 inn)

Atlanta Braves 5, San Francisco Giants 3 (11 inn)

Milwaukee Brewers 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 3

Arizona Diamondbacks 16, Colorado Rockies 5

Los Angeles Dodgers 8, New York Mets 2

MLB American League

——

Kansas City Royals 6, Boston Red Sox 4

New York Yankees 8, Los Angeles Angels 4

Cleveland Indians 5, Baltimore Orioles 1

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Texas Rangers 5

Minnesota Twins 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston Astros 5, Oakland Athletics 1

Seattle Mariners 7, Detroit Tigers 5

MLB Interleague

——

Tampa Bay Rays 8, Cincinnati Reds 3

NBA Draft Tips Off Tonight

(Brooklyn, NY) — The 2017 NBA Draft tips off tonight in Brooklyn. The Dallas Mavericks own the ninth overall pick in the first round. They have been linked to French point guard Frank Ntilikina, North Carolina State guard Dennis Smith, and Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox.The Houston Rockets do not currently have a first round pick but own the 43rd and 45th overall selections in round two. Houston traded its first round pick to the Lakers during the season for guard Lou Williams.

Rockets Give GM Morey Four-Year Extension

(Houston, TX) — The Rockets are locking up general manager Daryl Morey. The “Houston Chronicle” reports the Rockets are giving Morey a four-year contract extension. He had one year remaining on his current deal. Morey has been GM of the team since 2007. The Rockets are 478-and-326 in that span including five straight trips to the playoffs.

TCU Takes On Louisville Tonight In Elimination Game

(Omaha, NE) — TCU takes on Louisville tonight in an elimination game at the College World Series in Omaha. The Horned Frogs topped Texas A&M 4-1 on Tuesday to stay alive. The winner will advance to face unbeaten Florida tomorrow.