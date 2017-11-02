Thursday Sports Update – Astros Win World Series

The Houston Astros celebrate after Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Houston Astros are World Series champions for the first time in their history. They defeated the Dodgers 5-1 in Game Seven of the Fall Classic in Los Angeles. Houston scored twice in the first inning and added three more in the second to lead 5-0 and cruise from there. George Springer’s two-run homer capped the second-inning outburst. He earned Most Valuable Player honors for the series. Charlie Morton allowed two hits and one run over the final four innings to get credit for the win. Yu Darvish failed to get out of the second inning for the second time in the series and took the loss. Andre Ethier singled in the only Los Angeles run in the sixth inning. The Dodgers were denied their first World Series title since 1988.

NFLPA Files Expedited Appeal, Emergency Injunction For Elliott

(Undated) — The NFL Players Association is filing an expedited appeal and emergency injunction through the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The NFLPA requested a decision by Friday so Elliott can play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cowboys Prep For Chiefs

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys continue to prepare for Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. The ‘Boys are coming off road wins over the 49ers and Redskins, scoring a combined 73 points in the two games. Dallas sits at 4-and-3 on the season, two-and-a-half games behind NFC East-leading Philadelphia. The Chiefs are 6-and-2.

Texans Prep For Colts

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are making their final game plans for Sunday’s showdown with the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Houston looks to bounce back from its 41-38 loss in Seattle. The Texans are 3-and-4 but sit just one game behind both Tennessee and Jacksonville for first place in the AFC South. The Colts are 2-and-6.

Jets And Bills Meet On “Thursday Night Football”

(East Rutherford, NJ) — It’s an AFC East showdown on “Thursday Night Football.” The Jets and Bills meet at MetLife Stadium tonight. Buffalo was won two straight to get 5-and-2. They beat New York 21-12 during Week One. The Jets are 3-and-5.

Clippers Demolish Mavs

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Clippers pulled away during the second quarter and never looked back as they crushed the Mavericks 119-98 at the STAPLES Center. Dennis Smith Junior paced Dallas with 18 points, but the rookie guard was 6-for-15 from the field and had six turnovers. All five Dallas starters were in double figures. They’re off to a 1-and-8 start. The Mavs host the Pelicans tomorrow before heading back out on the road.

Rockets Hammer Knicks

(New York, NY) — James Harden tallied 31 points with nine assists as the Rockets picked up an easy 119-97 win against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Houston outscored New York by 33 points from behind the arc. Ryan Anderson added 21 for the Rockets, who ended a two-game losing streak to get to 6-and-3. The Rockets visit the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow before returning home.

NBA

——

Philadelphia 76ers 119, Atlanta Hawks 109

Charlotte Hornets 126, Milwaukee Bucks 121

Phoenix Suns 122, Washington Wizards 116

Indiana Pacers 124, Cleveland Cavaliers 107

Miami Heat 97, Chicago Bulls 91

Boston Celtics 113, Sacramento Kings 86

Minnesota Timberwolves 104, New Orleans Pelicans 98

Orlando Magic 101, Memphis Grizzlies 99

Houston Rockets 119, New York Knicks 97

Utah Jazz 112, Portland Trail Blazers 103 (OT)

Denver Nuggets 129, Toronto Raptors 111

Dallas Mavericks 119, LA Clippers 98

Stars Wrap Up Road Trip Tonight In Winnipeg

(Winnipeg, Manitoba) — The Stars wrap up their five-game road trip tonight in Winnipeg against the Jets. Dallas is 2-and-2 on the trek so far after Monday’s 2-1 overtime victory in Vancouver. The Stars sit at 7-and-5 overall.

NHL

——

Chicago Blackhawks 3, Philadelphia Flyers 0

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Edmonton Oilers 2

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Anaheim Ducks 1

New Jersey Devils 2, Vancouver Canucks 0

San Jose Sharks 4, Nashville Predators 1

Astros’ Correa Caps World Series With Marriage Proposal

(Los Angeles, CA) — Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is now a World Series champion and a husband-to-be. Correa proposed to his girlfriend on the field just moments after the Astros beat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game Seven of the Fall Classic. She said yes, capping an exciting night for the 23-year-old Correa. He finished 7-for-25 during the World Series with two home runs and five RBI.