Thursday Sports Update – Astros Outlast Dodgers In Extra Innings

(Los Angeles, CA) — The World Series is all even at a game apiece. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning and the Astros hung on to beat the Dodgers 7-6 in Game Two in Los Angeles. Marwin Gonzalez homered in the ninth off Kenley Jansen to tie the game for Houston and force extra innings. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers off Josh Fields in the 10th to put the Astros ahead 5-3, but LA scored twice off Ken Giles in the bottom half to keep the game going. Charlie Culberson’s solo shot in the bottom of the 11th got the Dodgers within one, but Yasiel Puig struck out to end the game. Chris Devenski got four outs to get the win. Brandon McCarthy gave up the homer to Springer and took the loss. Puig, Joc Pederson and Corey Seager also went deep for the Dodgers.

(Los Angeles, CA) — George Springer’s game-winner wasn’t the only bomb hit in Game Three of the World Series. The Astros and Dodgers combined for a Fall Classic-record eight home runs. Marwin Gonzalez, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Yasiel Puig , Charlie Culberson, Joc Pederson and Corey Seager all left the yard.

(Houston, TX) — The World Series is shifting to Houston for the next three games. The Astros will host the Dodgers in Game Three of the best-of-seven set tomorrow night. Lance McCullers Junior will start for the ‘Stros. LA will counter with right-hander Yu Darvish. Game Four is on Saturday and Game Five is Sunday.

Mavs Top Grizz For First Win Of Season

(Dallas, TX) — It was a night of firsts for the Mavericks and Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena. Dallas finally found itself in the win column in its fourth game, beating Memphis 103-94. Rookie Dennis Smith Junior piled up 19 points and five assists for the Mavs. The teams rematch tonight in Memphis.

Rockets Buzzer-Beating Shot Beats 76ers

(Philadelphia, PA) — Eric Gordon drilled a trey as the clock struck zero to give the Rockets a 105-104 victory over the 76ers in Philadelphia. Gordon scored 29 points and James Harden 27. Houston’s Clint Capela had 20 boards and 16 points. The Rockets are now 3-and-0 on the road. They’ll continue their three-game road trip tomorrow night in Charlotte.

Charlotte Hornets 110, Denver Nuggets 93

Houston Rockets 105, Philadelphia 76ers 104

Detroit Pistons 122, Minnesota Timberwolves 101

Brooklyn Nets 112, Cleveland Cavaliers 107

Oklahoma City Thunder 114, Indiana Pacers 96

San Antonio Spurs 117, Miami Heat 100

Dallas Mavericks 103, Memphis Grizzlies 94

Phoenix Suns 97, Utah Jazz 88

Los Angeles Lakers 102, Washington Wizards 99 (OT)

Golden State Warriors 117, Toronto Raptors 112

Cowboys Prep For Redskins

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are preparing for their showdown with the NFC East rival Washington Redskins on Sunday in Landover. The ‘Boys evened their record at 3-and-3 with their 40-10 rout of the 49ers last weekend. The ‘Skins are also 3-and-3. The Eagles lead the division at 6-and-1. Join us for the Cowboys Huddle at Aspen Creek Grill 4110 I-40 west. Jamey Karr and Tim Butler will be talking about the Cowboys win over the 49ers and Sunday’s game against the Redskins. Join 97-cent Coors Light Pints during from 6-7pm.

Texans Prep For Seahawks

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are preparing for Sunday’s showdown with the Seahawks in Seattle. Houston has alternated wins and losses over its first six games after a 33-17 home win over Cleveland in Week Six. The Seahawks are 4-and-2.

Rangers’ Bush Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

(Arlington, TX) — Rangers pitcher Matt Bush is recovering from surgery to repair the AC joint in his right shoulder. Bush is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. The 31-year-old went 3-and-4 with 10 saves and a 3.78 ERA in 57 games this past season.

Girl With 3D Printed Hand To Throw Out First Pitch In Game 4

(Houston, TX) — A seven-year-old girl with an artificial hand will toss out the first pitch in Game 4 of the World Series. Hailey Dawson was born with three fingers missing from her right hand. Her mother avoided the high cost of a custom prosthetic by arranging for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to make her a hand using a 3D printer. Hailey’s goal is to throw out the first pitch in a game in every MLB ballpark. This Saturday she gets to do so in Minute Maid Park.

