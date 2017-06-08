Thursday Sport Update – Bob Stoops Retires At Oklahoma

Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops, left, and offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, right, laugh at a news conference to announce the retirement of Stoops in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Riley has been named as the new head coach. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma’s Stoops Retires; Lincoln Riley Named Head Coach

(Norman, OK) — Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Bob Stoops is calling it a career. Stoops has announced he is retiring after 18 seasons in Norman. Stoops will remain with the program as a special assistant to the athletic director. Offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will take over as head coach. Stoops ends his tenure with a 190-and-48 record. He reached double-digits in wins in 14 seasons. including an 11-and-2 mark in 2016. The 56-year-old guided OU to the 2000 national championship, ten Big 12 titles and bowl games in each of his 18 seasons.

Cowboys Done With OTA’s

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are wrapped up with organized team activities after Wednesday’s final practice. Dallas kicks off a three-day, mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. In other team news, free agent linebacker and Dallas native Daryl Washington has expressed interest in joining the Cowboys. He was cut by Arizona this spring after being out of football for the past three years due to suspension. Washington played at Irving High School, TCU, and made a Pro Bowl with the Cardinals in 2012.

Mets Nip Rangers On Ninth-Inning Error

(Arlington, TX) — Matt Reynolds scored the tie-breaking run on an error in the ninth as the Mets clipped the Rangers 4-3 in Arlington. Robinson Chirinos clubbed a two-run homer for Texas, which has dropped five of its last six. Matt Bush took the loss. The Rangers are off today before visiting the Nationals tomorrow.

Royals Hand Astros Second Straight Loss

(Kansas City, MO) — Cheslor Cuthbert went 2-for-4 with three RBI as the Royals held off the Astros 7-5 at Kauffman Stadium. Brian McCann went 4-for-4 with a home run for Houston, which lost its second straight after an 11-game winning streak. Dayan Diaz took the loss. Houston can tie the series today in Kansas City as Lance McCullers Junior gets the start. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

MLB National League

——

Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Washington Nationals 1

Cincinnati Reds 6, St. Louis Cardinals 4

Atlanta Braves 14, Philadelphia Phillies 1

Miami Marlins 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee Brewers 6, San Francisco Giants 3

Arizona Diamondbacks 7, San Diego Padres 4

MLB American League

——

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Oakland Athletics 5 (10 inn)

New York Yankees 8, Boston Red Sox 0

Tampa Bay Rays 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Detroit Tigers 4, Los Angeles Angels 0

Kansas City Royals 7, Houston Astros 5

Seattle Mariners 6, Minnesota Twins 5

MLB Interleague

——

Colorado Rockies 8, Cleveland Indians 1

Baltimore Orioles 9, Pittsburgh Pirates 6 (11 inn)

New York Mets 4, Texas Rangers 3

Warriors Rally Late To Stay Perfect

(Oakland, CA) — The Warriors are a win away from a perfect run through the playoffs. Golden State closed the game on an 11-0 run to down the Cavaliers 118-113 in Game Four of the NBA Finals in Cleveland. The Warriors can sweep the series and complete the first unblemished postseason in NBA history with a win tomorrow.

Pens Host Preds In Stanley Cup Game Five Tonight

(Pittsburgh, PA) — A pivotal Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final between the Penguins and Predators takes place tonight in Pittsburgh. The series is now a best-of-three after the two teams split the first four games. The home team has won all four meetings thus far.

Super Regionals Start Tomorrow

(Undated) — Super Regional action of the NCAA Baseball Championship gets going tomorrow. Texas A&M clashes with Davidson in College Station to open a three-game series. TCU plays host to Missouri State in Fort Worth, with Game One set for Saturday. Sam Houston State faces off with Florida State in Tallahassee, also beginning Saturday. Super Regional winners will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

Irish War Cry Early Belmont Favorite

(Elmont, NY) — Irish War Cry is the early favorite to win Saturday’s Belmont Stakes. The 7-to-2 shot will break from gate seven in the 12-horse field. Epicharis is the second pick at 4-to-1, followed by Looking at Lee at 5-to-1. Both Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming and Preakness champ Cloud Computing are skipping the race.