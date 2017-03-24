Thunderstorms Cause Damage Across The Panhandle On Thursday

Severe thunderstorms moved across the The Texas Panhandle on Thursday evening prompting many counties to be under warnings, multiple times. The National Weather Service says ping-pong ball size hail was reported breaking out windows in Dumas just after 9pm. A telephone poll was snapped off at the base along county road 10, four miles northwest of Hereford in Deaf Smith county. A thunderstorm wind gust of 70 miles per hour was recorded 8 miles west of Groom in Carson County around 10pm. There were many other hail reports of varying sizes from all across the area during the storms. Some locations did receive beneficial rain to help reduce the high fire danger. The Texas Panhandle is under a High Wind Warning on Friday until 10pm. The National Weather Service says sustained winds of 40-45 miles per hour are likely with possible wind gusts to 70 miles per hour.