Three Men Arrested In Undercover Meth Bust
By David Lovejoy
Jun 9, 2017 @ 5:22 PM
SOURCE: Randall County Jail

Three Amarillo men have been arrested in an undercover operation for attempting to sell methamphetamine. Court documents say Miguel Angel Bravo-Farias, 41, and Hector Terrazas, 25, met with undercover officers at a Denny’s restaurant in East Amarillo to sell 20 pounds of meth. Police say Bravo-Farias and Terrazas had a box that contained five plastic bags filled with the drug, and both men were arrested at the scene.

A later search of Terrazas’ home revealed several containers of crystal-like residue as well as a liquid substance believed to be liquid methamphetamine. Police say the home was used as a conversion lab from liquid to crystal methamphetamine.

Further investigation revealed that Xochitl Amparan as the head of the methamphetamine distribution operation.

