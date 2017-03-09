Thornberry votes in support of defense appropriations bill

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday on a defense appropriations bill which approved almost $578 billion in funding. Congressman Mac Thornberry spoke on the floor of the House about how the bill would change spending in the defense department.

About $3 billion dollars have been authorized for 19 new Ospreys and 24 new AH-1Z/UH-1Y helicopters to be built here in Amarillo. The bill also fully funds the 2.1 percent pay raise for service members authorized in Thornberry’s Defense Authorization Act that passed in December. The bill passed 371-48.