Thornberry, Cornyn introduce bills to advance resolution of Red River land dispute

Congressman Mac Thornberry and Senator John Cornyn have introduced legislation in both the House and Senate to protect property rights along the Red River from federal ownership claims. Thornberry explains more.

In 2013, the Bureau of Land Management said there are thousands of acres along the Red River on the border between Texas and Oklahoma that may be considered public domain. Thornberry says the majority of the contested river has never been properly surveyed by the BLM. The stretch of land is located in Wilbarger, Wichita, and Clay counties.