Thornberry announces 2017 Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Mac Thornberry is now accepting entries for the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. The competition is open to all eligible high school students in the 13th Congressional District. The winner will have his or her art displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. The deadline for entries is April 18th and the winner will be announced April 26th. The winning student will be invited to participate in the exhibition’s opening celebration in Washington, D.C. this summer.