Thornberry Addresses Farm Bureau Leaders

Congressman Mac Thornberry was the speaker at a meeting of Texas Farm Bureau leaders from around the region last night in Amarillo.

A variety of issues were addressed in Thornberry’s presentation, including tax reform, national security, health care, and disaster aid for Hurricane Harvey victims – all of which have direct implications for agriculture. But as for ag-specific issues, one topic the Congressman was asked about was immigration, specifically how to provide agriculture with a good, functional guest worker program.

Thornberry says agriculture’s need for immigrant labor needs to be addressed. However, he also acknowledged the political challenge of trying to create a guest worker program at the same time there is a push for building a wall and otherwise securing the nation’s southern border.

Another topic brought up by Texas Farm Bureau members was the “Waters of the U.S. Rule.” Thornberry said he supports the Trump Administration’s efforts to establish policy less severe than what the Obama team created. But, he added that problems with the “Waters of the U.S.” need to be addressed in a way that will last well into the future….

During the August recess, Thornberry had a number of meetings with agricultural constituents. In an interview after the Farm Bureau gathering, I asked him what he believes local farmers and livestock producers have as their legislative priorities with Congress going back into session next week.

I also asked him, having visited with producers around the region, how would he rate local agriculture’s mood?

So that’s some of what the Congressman has to say on ag issues. And, as I wrap up this post, I want to thank Texas Farm Bureau for inviting me to their event.