On Monday, March 20th the Amarillo VA will host a one hour Choice college for Veterans at the Amarillo College’s West Campus Lecture Hall. 6222 9th street Chief of Care in the community for the Thomas E. Creek VA medical center Frankie Robertson.

Congress enacted the Veterans Choice Program in 2014 through the Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act. This Law provides funding for the VA to purchase care for Veterans in the local community when it is available.

Right after at 5:00, a town hall meeting will be held with key local VA personnel to allow the opportunity to ask questions in an open forum. Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and parents are invited to both events. For more information contact Barbara Moore at the VA hospital at 806 356-3737 or via email at Barbara.moore3@va.gov.