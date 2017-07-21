The Aphid Is Back!

For the first time this growing season, the sugar cane aphid has been found in the Texas Panhandle. Texas A&M AgriLife entomologist Ed Bynum says this week’s discovery occurred in a sorghum field in northwest Donley Conley. The aphid populations he found there during his inspection were at low levels, so now is not the time to begin going with a pesticide response. But Ed tells me that sorghum farmers do need to begin scouting their fields routinely.

Here’s what Ed told me when I asked how frequently fields should be checked:

