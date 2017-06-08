Texas State Democratic Chairperson and Ag Commissioner Candidate to visit Amarillo

Texas State Democratic Chairman, Gilberto Hinojosa, Senior Advisor Bill Brannon, and candidate for Ag Commissioner, Kim Olson, will be in Amarillo Friday, June 9th, for a community town hall. The event is being hosted by the Potter/Randall County Democratic Club at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Hall at 1501 Southwest 7th starting at 7:30. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their questions regarding the activities of their current elected officials as well as any questions regarding the direction and future of the Democratic Party of Texas.