Texas ranks 41st for Children’s Well-Being
By Mike Hill
Jun 13, 2017 @ 3:40 PM

Texas children are starting their lives near the back of the pack, according to a new report. The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2017 Kids Count Data Book, released today, June 13, ranks Texas 41st overall in the country for child well-being, and in the bottom half of the states in all its individual statistical categories. The annual study examines the condition of children and families the U-S. Kristie Tingle with the Center for Public Policy Priorities says she believes a state with the financial resources and human capital that Texas has can do much better.

In the individual categories, Texas was ranked 30th in education, 32nd in economic well-being and 39th in health. Tingle says the state’s lawmakers are failing to invest in Texas children.

