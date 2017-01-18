Rangers/Hamilton Sign Deal, Diekman To Undergo Surgery.

Rangers To Re-Sign Josh Hamilton

The Texas Rangers are bringing back embattled slugger Josh Hamilton. Fan Rag Sports reports the two sides have agreed on a minor league deal. The contract will give the 35-year-old the ability to opt-out on April 1st if he isn’t on the MLB roster. Hamilton was released by the Rangers in late August after undergoing knee surgery. He is already making over 28.4-million-dollars this season from his previous contract. The Los Angeles Angels are on the hook for over 26.4-million of the contract. Hamilton has been limited to 139 games over the past three seasons, hitting .260 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI for the Angels and Rangers.

Rangers’ Diekman To Undergo Surgery

Texas Rangers pitcher Jake Diekman is set to undergo surgery for ulcerative colitis. Multiple outlets report Diekman will miss at least the first half of the 2017 season. The 29-year-old left-hander was 4-and-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 66 games last season. Diekman has a 3.59 ERA in 283 career games.