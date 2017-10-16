Texas Rangers investigating shooting in Dalhart
By Mike Hill
|
Oct 16, 2017 @ 9:17 AM

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a shooting early Monday morning in Dalhart. Around 2:15, police were called to a suicidal suspect at the Dalhart Self Storage on Liberal Street. Officers found a woman armed with a shotgun and tried to get her to put the gun down. She then turned the gun on the officers who fired on her. She was taken to Coon Memorial Hospital then transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock for her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

