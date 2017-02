Texas home sales volume and home prices reached all-time highs for the second year in a row in 2016. That’s according to the Texas Real Estate Year in Review released earlier this week. And Amarillo’s market is doing well also. We spoke with Greg Glenn from KGNC’s Let Me Speak to the Realtor about it.

According to the Texas Association of Realtors, home prices in the state increased 7.7% from the year before.