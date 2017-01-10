Texas Dept. Of State Health Receives Grants that will Continue to Help the City

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the City Council of Amarillo accepted the grants of four documents presented by the Texas Dept. Of State Health.

Casie Stoughton with the Dept. of Public Health stated:

They included the Immunization Grant for $261,049 Grantor. It will help Texas prevent and control the transmission of vaccine-preventable diseases in children and adults, with emphasis on accelerating strategic interventions to improve their vaccine coverage levels.

Next, was the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Grant for $248,133. The funds will allow funding public health emergency preparedness and epidemiologic efforts through public health.

Also passed was the Regional and Local Services System/Local Public Health Services (RLSS/LPHS) Grant for $223,488, which will continue funding and supporting services through the STD clinic at Public Health.

Last but not least passed was the Tuberculosis grant for $50,187. The funding will continue to prevent and control the transmission of active and latent tuberculosis.