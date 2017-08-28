Texas Crops Showing Strength

Texas crops continue to come along very well with current condition ratings exceeding last year’s by wide margins.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report, released this afternoon, shows 79 percent of the corn across the state is in the good-to-excellent range. Last year at this time, just 56 percent of Texas corn was at that level.

Meanwhile, 78 percent of Texas sorghum is rated good-to-excellent, versus 57 percent a year ago at this time. And for Texas cotton, 58 percent is at the good-to-excellent level, compared with 40 percent a year ago.

Condition ratings for crops in our state undoubtedly have been boosted by abundant rains over the past several weeks. However, as tragic news from downstate continues to come in, we know much of Texas is getting far too much rain right now. We might be in for some unhappy crop news next week when the affects of Harvey have been factored in.

To read the full Crop Progress report released today, go here: https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/prog3517.pdf