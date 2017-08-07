Texas Crops Falling Off Pace

Delayed development appears to be the going theme for the major summer crops produced in our area.

Looking first at corn, the USDA Crop Progress report released today rates 69 percent of the crop statewide as being in the good to excellent range, holding steady with last week’s report. But only 65 percent of Texas corn is at the dough stage, while the five-year average suggests 79 percent of the crop should already have reached that level.

As for cotton, 45 percent of the Texas crop is at the setting bolls stage, 14 percentage points below the five-year average. Cotton did show improvement in the statewide condition ratings, however, with 45 percent good to excellent, up by one point from the previous report.

Meanwhile, Texas sorghum continues to show improvement in its condition ratings: 69 percent good to excellent this week, a two-point gain. But slow maturation also appears to be an issue for sorghum, as well, with 61 percent now at the coloring state versus a five-year average of 72 percent.

To see the full report, go here:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/CropProg/CropProg-08-07-2017.pdf